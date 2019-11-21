Cowboy
Cowboys Injury Update: Should Connor Williams Start Ahead of Su'a-Filo vs. Patriots?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' official position regarding the offensive line is that when second-year man Connor Williams is healthy, he will regain the starting left guard spot from Xavier Su'a-Filo. As we scan Thursday's Practice/Injury Report for Sunday's game at New England, the key phrase might be "when healthy.''

"I feel 100-percent,'' said Williams on Wednesday as he returned to practice after missing Sunday’s win over Detroit - and having just had arthroscopic knee surgery following the club’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. “My goal was getting back this week.”

The Cowboys have the No. 1 offense in football and a record of success when Su'a-Filo plays. The Patriots have the No. 1 defense in the NFL. But Dallas is a 6.5-point underdog against a New England team that rarely loses at home. So for the 6-4 Cowboys, in trying to close the gap, every decision, every move, is of heightened importance.

That includes who starts at left guard. Is Williams healthy? Would another week benefit him? Is he a better player than Su'a-Filo? Is one O-lineman or another better suited to handle New England?

Williams has spent time lining up with the first team, and as you can see by the Practice/Injury Report, he's “limited” - actually a sign of progress.

Dallas needs the right decision here and needs injury breaks, too. Hopefully they'll get that in the form of another O-line starter, right tackle La’el Collins (knee), who has not practiced. Dallas hopes to have him Sunday, but if not, Cam Fleming - a former Patriot - would be the right tackle.

Also clearing health hurdles for Dallas are Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence and Jeff Heath (shoulder). Linbacker Joe Thomas (illness) missed a second straight day.

