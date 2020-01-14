CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Marinelli Out, but He's Going to Raiders, Per Report, 'Not Vietnam'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Outgoing Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli isn’t being "sent back to Vietnam.'' But he is going to the Raiders.

Per a report, Raiders coach Jon Gruden has fired defensive line coach Brenston Buckner and is expected to replace him with Marinelli, Gruden's long-time associate from their highly-successful times together in Tampa Bay.

Marinelli, 70, spent seven years with the Cowboys, the final six as defensive coordinator, working alongside Kris Richard. Neither Marinelli nor Richard was expected to be retained by new coach Mike McCarthy, who indeed has tabbed his long-time associate, Mike Nolan, to take over as Dallas' defensive coordinator.

Marinelli, the subject of numerous retirement rumors, recently said he has not made a decision on his future. But he communicated with a handful of reporters to joke about the time he served in the U.S. Military.

“I am going to be fine,” Marinelli said. “It’s not like they’re sending me back to the jungle of Vietnam.''

Marinelli was once the head coach in Detroit, but his greatest successes came back in the late 90's as the defensive line coach in Tampa.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Staff Tracker: We Name Names as McCarthy Has 'Absolute Final Decision On Coaching Staff' (Including Witten?)

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Ex Cowboys QB Tony Romo Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB, is now a TV Superstar - Little Wonder He's Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

bobenray

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55

‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Dallas Had ‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As New Boss McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Mike Fisher

by

Fbody57

'Hungry Vultures': Do Jerry Jones and Coach McCarthy Agree on What a Cowboys 'We' Means?

Are the New Dallas Cowboys 'Vultures on a Cliff,' Or Do Jerry and McCarthy Agree on What The Front Office's 'We' Means?

Mike Fisher

Herschel to Haley: New Hall-of-Famer 'Trader Jimmy' Explains How He Built the '90's Cowboys

Herschel to Haley and More: New Pro Football Hall-of-Famer 'Trader Jimmy' Johnson Explains How He Built the 90's Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Scoop: Jerry Has Twice ‘Come Close’ to Enshrining Jimmy Johnson in Cowboys Ring of Honor

Sources Tell CowboysSI.com that Jerry Jones Has Twice ‘Come Close’ to Enshrining Jimmy Johnson into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor. A Third Time Should Be The Charm.

Mike Fisher

by

Blkparadigm

McCarthy's Cowboys Making Changes in the Strength-and-Conditioning Program (And It's Just The Start)

Coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys Are Undergoing Changes in the Strength-and-Conditioning Program (And It's Just The Start)

Mike Fisher

LISTEN: Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player

More Context Would Help, But a Report Says Coach Jason Garrett Received an 'F- Off' Text From a Cowboys Player - And Here's What That Means To Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

by

TREVINO12