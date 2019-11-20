Cowboys MVP Candidate Dak Prescott Wins NFC Player of The Week

FRISCO - Dak Prescott is emerging as an NFL MVP candidate, but along that climb there must be smaller steps, like this one: The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has been named the Week 11 NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Prescott on Sunday completed 29-of-46 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys handled the Lions in a 35-27 win at Detroit. The victory was important for Dallas as a team, as the Cowboys moved to 6-4 and keeps them in first place in the NFC East as they prepare for this Sunday's showdown at New England.

As teammate Ezekiel Elliott told me in the locker room after that game, "He is playing the best football I have ever seen him play.''

This marks the third time that Prescott has thrown for at least 400 yards in a game this season; the NFL record for such an accomplishment is four times. All of this is part of Dak critics (critics of his play, critics of his coming contract) to make an admission of being "Wrong, Wrong, Wrong,'' as I write here.

The NFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition is nothing new to Prescott; he won the award after Week 1 when he engineered a Dallas win over the Giants. The 2019 MVP conversation? Pending Dallas' continued success, it has a chance to reach a new level.

As Cowboys COO Stephen Jones tells 105.3 The Fan, "I don't see any quarterback playing at a higher level than Dak right now.''