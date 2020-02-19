CowboysSI.com NFL Mock Draft 4.0: A New Defender In Play

Here is my fourth Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft for the 2020 NFL Draft. And we’re back to safety in the first round. That’s where my first mock draft started, Mock Draft 1.0 (click here if you didn’t). Then we stocked up on the defensive line in Mock Draft 2.0 (click here if you didn’t see it). Then, last week, I tested the waters on taking an offensive player in the first round in Mock Draft 3.0 (click here if you didn’t see it).

So we’re back to addressing a position that has vexed the Cowboys for quite some times, in terms of finding a player that can play it at a high level. Will this selection do it? Let’s find out, plus the rest of Mock 4.0.

Round 1: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

If you recall, I ended up taking LSU’s Grant Delpit in the first mock draft. Now it’s another SEC safety, McKinney, who comes from a system that typically produces quality safeties for the NFL. Keep in mind that head coach Nick Saban came up as a secondary coach and considers that group his baby, even though he doesn’t coach it day-to-day. The scouts at The Draft Network call him a “plug-and-play” safety because of his flexibility as a run defender, pass defender and multiple ways he can be used. Delpit’s deficit was his tackling ability, per The Draft Network. That appears to be less of an issue with McKinney.

Round 2: OT Lucas Niang, TCU

I’ve seen Lucas grow as a player the past couple of years, to the point where he was the Horned Frogs’ best offensive lineman all of 2019. He’s a BIG dude, even for a tackle, coming in at 6-foot-7 and 328 pounds. For that reason, like The Draft Network Scouts, I see him as a right tackle in the NFL. He can push guys around, but he’s better off squaring off with left defensive ends in the NFL. Still, he had above average quickness for the tackles I saw in person last season and with good coaching he can be an NFL starter. In Dallas he fits in as a backup for now, but if anything long-term happens to Tyron Smith, Niang’s ability allows the Cowboys to slide La’el Collins to the left tackle position.

Round 3: DE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State

First, a quick aside from a Tweet I got from a reader after my First and 10 piece came out on Sunday. He pointed out that the Green Bay Packers made the transition from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defense and that some of the selections I had made to this point didn’t take that into account. While history is a guide, it’s not a given that the Cowboys are going to transition to a 3-4 anytime soon. In fact, our Mike Fisher wrote a piece in which new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan planned on playing the “best 11 guys” and that he planned on deploying multiple formation. How this defense will evolve over time and we simply don’t know where McCarthy and Nolan are going just yet. As to how Willekes can fit into that? He’s a 6-foot-4, 252-pound end who loves to stuff the run and has enough quickness to work the edges. I saw him in person in 2018 against Utah State and after looking at a couple of games from 2019 it’s clear he’s made significant progress in his game.

Round 4: WR Collin Johnson, Texas

At this point in the draft you’re not going to find a perfect prospect. And the one time that I went to see Texas last year Johnson was hurt (that came against Oklahoma State). But at 6-foot-6 he has the potential to be a viable red zone target in the NFL. In fact, he could be more. The Draft Network scouts called him a “Move TE.” Their report said Johnson could put on 20 pounds and move closer to the offensive line, where his frame and speed could end up being problematic for safeties. The Cowboys are always looking for a tight end. Why not take one that we know can catch the football and teach him how to block a little? It’s intriguing to say the least.

Round 5: CB Myles Bryant, CB, Washington

Bryant is small and he’s going to be an NFL slot corner. But based on The Draft Network’s scouting report, he has all the corner skills, plus the intangibles of instincts and tackling ability. If he were 6-foot he’d probably be a first-round pick. But, instead, he’ll likely be a third-day pick and that could represent real value for a Cowboys team that could use some depth at the position.

Round 7: DT Robert Landers, Ohio State

Landers is a project, but he fits the profile of a late-draft pick for the Cowboys — a player from a Power 5 school with potential. Landers is just 6-foot-1 and 285 pounds, but he wasn’t a good fit at Ohio State last season as they went to a speedier front. The Draft Network scouts say he has good tools to work with and really likes Landers’ functional strength. He’s a potential practice squad stash with upside in 2-3 years.

Analysis: If McKinney really is an NFL-ready starter from Day 1, I’m in. That has the potential to solve the safety issue the Cowboys have grappled with for a few years. After that, the picks are players that likely going to need some time to develop. Niang can be an NFL right tackle given time to develop. Williekes can be a rotation end. Johnson can be a huge red zone target. Bryant has slot corner potential. So there’s a lot of potential in this draft. But McKinney is probably the one starter-ready player in this mock. Will the Cowboys need more out of this draft? Free agency will help determine that.

My next mock draft will appear on Feb. 25, right as CowboysSI.com launches into coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine.