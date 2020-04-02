CowboyMaven
Cowboys Pals: Dez Bryant and Dak Prescott Work Out Together

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dez Bryant has made it abundantly clear that he'd like to re-start his NFL career and that he'd like to do so with his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys management has made it clear that maybe that door is at least a little bit ajar. And now Dak Prescott has thrown in his opinion ...

Or, at least, thrown Dez the ball.

"Dak and myself just finished a great workout session,'' Bryant tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "(We) picked up where we left off.''

Where they left off, when everything what healthy and clicking? Good enough to encourage Cowboys Nation to envision a revival.

Bryant, while playing with Prescott from 2016-17, played in 29 games, catching 119 passes for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns. In our conversations with him, he doesn't necessarily pretend he's that same player, insisting that he's more than willing to play a supplementary role on a receivers group now led by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Bryant, 31, tells us his weight is right where he wants it and he does look to be in a good place physically - and, he says, mentally, too. He showed off some of that in a recent workout with another NFL QB, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. And we can see no reason why Dallas wouldn't want a look for itself - as much as it might be a back-burner issue for the Cowboys at this moment.

“I’m more serious than ever. ... I’m 100 percent hungry for the right situation,'' Dez told us recently - and with a helpful hand from Dak, maybe he just inched closer to that "right situation.''

