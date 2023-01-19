Cowboys Playoff Impact: Did Dallas Get Tom Brady's Bucs Coach Fired?

Tom Brady's Bucs coach is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...And the Dallas Cowboys kind of pushed him out there.

FRISCO - Byron Leftwich, by most accounts, has a pretty fine resume, which includes him teaming up with Tom Brady to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl two years ago.

But the Bucs offensive coordinator is now looking for a new job after four years in Tampa Bay. Leftwich is out on the street ...

And the Dallas Cowboys kind of pushed him out there.

Obviously there are a multitude of factors that are leading to changes in Tampa Bay, maybe including the departure (via free agency or retirement) of Brady. But Dallas' Monday night playoff win at Tampa was so resounding - 31-14 was the official score but the dismantling was much more complete than that - that "staying the course'' was likely removed from the table.

Brady, Leftwich and the Bucs offense has other problems before they met up with the Cowboys, who now move on to the next round with a Sunday playoff visit at San Francisco. Tampa Bay, statistically, regressed to the middle of the pack this year, ranking 15th in total yards while scoring just 18.4 points per game, good for 25th in the league. ...

Which isn't really "good'' at all.

Leftwich could resurface in a way that ties him back up with the Cowboys in the future, given that the Washington Commanders recently fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner (Norv's son). Washington is looking for his replacement and Leftwich - who happens to be a Washington D.C. native - could be a top candidate.

But for now? The Cowboys send the Bucs packing for the offseason ... and contributed to Brady and company needing to start all over again.

