Best Coast Cowboys: Separating The NFL Draft Scoops From The Rumors

It's Dallas Cowboys rumor time!

In the latest episode of the “Best Coast Boys” podcast, hosts Landon McCool and the Dallas Morning News’ John Owning dive into some mock draft mania to work through some scenario that may arise this week at the 2020 NFL Draft. ... all powered by some juicy CowboysSI.com rumors and scoops ...

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast is a Cowboys-centric podcast that will delve into many other topics. Whether it is the NFL, Cowboys, movies, music, comics, food or Mixed Martial Arts, nothing is off limits on the “Best Coast Boys” podcast.



After the pleasantries, the guys begin by discussing the latest news and notes surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, including the Cowboys potentially trading a late-rounder for a receiver such as Christian Kirk or Marquise Goodwin.

Our Mike Fisher broke that story right there ... and it's important to note: While the Cardinals have denied any willingness to swap out Kirk via ESPN ...

That denial - and Mr. Werder's surely-accurate report - does nothing to squash Dallas' willingness to investigate, which is the point of the original scoop - and of our analysis.

In short: We don't know what the Cardinals' or Niners' response will be if Dallas calls to make an offer. We only are reporting the thoughts from inside The Star ... valuable enough, we think.

Anyway ... After that, the guys get into their dueling mock NFL Drafts. Landon and John will partake in three separate four-round mock drafts.

In the first mock draft, the guys will work through a scenario where the Cowboys select a cornerback in the first round, where the guys find one of John’s favorite pass-rusher in the second round to go with a versatile safety in the third.

In the second mock draft, the guys will work through a scenario where the Cowboys select LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson at pick No. 17 in the first round. In that scenario, the guys looks at the likelihood that a cornerback of value drops to 81 while also looking at the potential options in the third and fourth rounds.

And in the final mock draft, Landon and John run through a scenario where the Cowboys trade back in the first round, where they are able to accumulate talent but also notice where there may be a steep drop off in talent in the third round.

To finish the show, the guys discuss rank and discuss which of the scenarios they think set the Cowboys up most to have success.

The “Best Coast Boys” podcast will return at a future date to discuss the latest news and noted surrounding the Cowboys’ 2020 draft class. But right now? Join us!