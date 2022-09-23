Cowboys QB Controversy? Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Puts a 'Stop' to 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush'

FRISCO - In Jerry Jones' mind, what he said on Thursday about a "quarterback controversy'' is simply part of him doing his job as a salesman.

In Mike McCarthy's mind, what he said on response on Friday regarding "Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush'' is simply part of him doing his job as a coach.

"Dak is our quarterback and we want Cooper to be as successful as possible,'' McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan, in response to Jones' remarks. "I think it stops right there."

Jones' reasoning in claiming he would "love'' to have "a dilemma as to which way to go (between Dak and Rush)'' is in part about how it would mean Rush had played well in place of the injured Prescott.

Jones has never denied his attraction to being a football businessman, and how it ranks right up there in importance to being a football football man. Indeed, recently he remarked about how if the Cowboys are always on the front page, "We're doing our job.''

But McCarthy has a different job, which is to recognize and clarify that there is a grand unlikelihood of their being a QB controversy in Dallas, even though in Prescott's rookie year, he was embroiled in one while he played and Tony Romo was hurt - and "Dak's Cowboys'' won 11 straight games.

The locker room naturally gravitated toward Prescott and away from Romo, causing then-coach Jason Garrett to make one of the hardest decisions of his life. He benched his friend Romo (damaging their relationship, at least for a time) and stuck with the kid.

Dak will be back soon. There will be no 11-game run for Rush. McCarthy will try to lead Dallas to a Monday night win at the Giants, and then the Cowboys will cross that next bridge - with the head coach now issuing a logical voice in where they will go ... and where they must "stop.''

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!