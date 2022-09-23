Cowboys QB Controversy? Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy Puts a 'Stop' to 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush'
FRISCO - In Jerry Jones' mind, what he said on Thursday about a "quarterback controversy'' is simply part of him doing his job as a salesman.
In Mike McCarthy's mind, what he said on response on Friday regarding "Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush'' is simply part of him doing his job as a coach.
"Dak is our quarterback and we want Cooper to be as successful as possible,'' McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan, in response to Jones' remarks. "I think it stops right there."
Jones' reasoning in claiming he would "love'' to have "a dilemma as to which way to go (between Dak and Rush)'' is in part about how it would mean Rush had played well in place of the injured Prescott.
Jones has never denied his attraction to being a football businessman, and how it ranks right up there in importance to being a football football man. Indeed, recently he remarked about how if the Cowboys are always on the front page, "We're doing our job.''
'Big Play' KaVontae: Could Cowboys & Turpin Make Giants Pay on Special Teams?
Dallas Cowboys special-teams star KaVontae Turpin has an feeling that big things are in store for Monday night against the New York Giants.
Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper Burns Steelers - And Stars After Trade to Browns: WATCH
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Cowboys ex Amari Cooper: "I'm trying to find new ways to tell you guys how impressed I am ... He's really, really smart, he's a great teammate, runs every route imaginable ... he's so versatile, he's such a big, physical receiver, he's trustworthy. I really enjoy No. 2."
Cowboys Jerry Jones at Giants: 'I See Us Getting Better' - Here's Why
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't feel vindicated after upsetting the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.
But McCarthy has a different job, which is to recognize and clarify that there is a grand unlikelihood of their being a QB controversy in Dallas, even though in Prescott's rookie year, he was embroiled in one while he played and Tony Romo was hurt - and "Dak's Cowboys'' won 11 straight games.
The locker room naturally gravitated toward Prescott and away from Romo, causing then-coach Jason Garrett to make one of the hardest decisions of his life. He benched his friend Romo (damaging their relationship, at least for a time) and stuck with the kid.
Dak will be back soon. There will be no 11-game run for Rush. McCarthy will try to lead Dallas to a Monday night win at the Giants, and then the Cowboys will cross that next bridge - with the head coach now issuing a logical voice in where they will go ... and where they must "stop.''
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!