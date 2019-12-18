Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Shoulder Injury That Will Limit Him in Eagles Prep

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys anticipate being led into Sunday’s “NFC East Championship Game” in Philadelphia by QB Dak Prescott. But for the time being at least, Dak will not be leading with his shoulder.

Prescott underwent an MRI this week on his right (throwing) shoulder, and while the results came back negative, coach Jason Garrett says Prescott's shoulder makes it "hard for him to function right now.”

Assuming Prescott is limited in practice this week, backup QB Cooper Rush figures to take some reps before Sunday, when it is anticipated that Prescott, who is also dealing with banged-up hands, will be under center for a 7-7 Dallas team that can sew up the division title and a playoff berth with a win.

Prescott has never missed a game in his NFL career as has always generally been a full participant in practice as well.

The Cowboys will also be without left tackle Tyron Smith (eye). Linebacker Sean Lee (pec, thigh) will likely be limited.