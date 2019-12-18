CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has Shoulder Injury That Will Limit Him in Eagles Prep

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys anticipate being led into Sunday’s “NFC East Championship Game” in Philadelphia by QB Dak Prescott. But for the time being at least, Dak will not be leading with his shoulder.

Prescott underwent an MRI this week on his right (throwing) shoulder, and while the results came back negative, coach Jason Garrett says Prescott's shoulder makes it "hard for him to function right now.”

Assuming Prescott is limited in practice this week, backup QB Cooper Rush figures to take some reps before Sunday, when it is anticipated that Prescott, who is also dealing with banged-up hands, will be under center for a 7-7 Dallas team that can sew up the division title and a playoff berth with a win.

Prescott has never missed a game in his NFL career as has always generally been a full participant in practice as well.

The Cowboys will also be without left tackle Tyron Smith (eye). Linebacker Sean Lee (pec, thigh) will likely be limited.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott and 3 O-Linemen Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Having An Up-and-Down Season But Ezekiel Elliott and Three Of His Offensive Linemen Get Thumbs-Up By Earning Pro Bowl Berths

'At The Movies': Cowboys Trying to Create Hollywood Ending, Starting With 44-21 Drubbing of Rams

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Openly Talking of "Fairy Tales'' As They Continue Trying to Create A Hollywood Ending For Their NFL Season, Starting With an "At The Movies''-Level 44-21 Drubbing of the Rams

Dak on Cowboys at Eagles Week 16: 'It's A Playoff Game'

Mike Fisher

Christmas Never Comes Early, But To The Dallas Cowboys? The NFL Playoffs Do So, In This, Week 16, In Philadelphia

'Emotional' Cowboys Run Over Rams in 44-21 Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys got their first win over a team with winning record on Sunday, dominating the Rams 44-21 in Arlington.

Source: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Does Not Have a Hairline Fracture on Throwing Hand

Mike Fisher

As the Cowboys try to get healthy for the key Week 16 visit to Philly, a source tells CowboysSI.com that QB Dak Prescott does NOT have a "hairline fracture" on his throwing hand.

Linebacker-Thin Cowboys Signing Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys are signing linebacker Malcolm Smith to help an injury-riddled group.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys face a huge NFC test when the Los Angeles Rams come to Arlington on Sunday

Exclusive: Cowboys Jerry Jones Says 'Owner Troy Aikman' Would 'Do It Exactly Like I Do It'

Mike Fisher

In Our Exclusive 105.3 The Fan Radio Visit With Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones, He Suggests That If Troy Aikman Owned An NFL Team, He'd Also Be The GM - And Would 'Do It Exactly Like I Do It'

What Stephen Jones is Saying About Cowboys Pursuit of Saints Coach Sean Payton

Mike Fisher

There is Some "Plausible Deniability'' Here And There Are Some "Sensible'' Reasons, Too, For What Stephen Jones is Saying About The Cowboys Pursuit of Saints Coach Sean Payton

Cowboys 1st & 10: Gauging RB needs as Dallas Hosts The Rams Today

Matthew Postins

It's Our Sunday Cowboys 1st & 10, And Yes, Between Zeke And Gurley We Think It's A Fine Time To Be Gauging RB needs as Dallas Hosts The Rams Today