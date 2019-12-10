Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Hand Injuries: 'We're Good To Go' For Rams Game

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - In a simpler time, the Dallas Cowboys were required to be concerned about the gloves on Dak Prescott’s hands. But today? They are concerned about the hands inside those gloves.

Prescott himself, though, in an exclusive Monday night visit on 105.3 The Fan, insists that while “My hands usually take a beating. ... My hands are good. We’re good to go. They feel great right now.”

Thursday night’s loss at Chicago was a painful one in many ways, especially as it dropped the Cowboys to 6-7. But it turned out to be more literally painful for Prescott, who during the game injured both the index finger on his right (throwing) hand and his left hand, which sustained a sprain.

Said coach Jason Garrett, noting that Prescott continued to play in Chcago despite the issues: "He seemed to come out of the game OK.''

Dak seems to agree with the optimism.

“(It's) just part of the game, honestly,'' he said. My hands they usually take a beating. That is the one place, I don’t know if it’s when I throw, I’m bring em’ back in and then I get hit or I’m protecting myself ... whether it’s I’m throwing a stiff arm or not, but my hands usually get beat up and they got beat up a little bit more than often.”

The team, still in first place in the NFC East, expects Prescott to play in the team’s next game Dec. 15 as the Rams visit AT&T Stadium. Prescott won’t need to experiment with the wearing of gloves this time, so we will monitor whether he’ll need to wear some sort of protective padding. Dak gave "credit to our training staff, our medical staff,'' for helping him ready for Week 14.

"I go through a process each and every week starting on Monday of how to get myself ready to play by Sunday and actually I had a couple of days to add,'' Prescott said. "So with that said, We’re good to go. (My hands) feel great right now.''

Dak earlier reviewed the loss at Chicago by saying, “It’s a blessing ... we’re still in the lead for our division. Prescott, who has never missed a game in his four-year career ... knows that it will also be a “blessing” now that it seems his hand injuries don’t get in the way of productivity. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Maher'y Christmas': Cowboys Cut Struggling Kicker And Sign Kai Forbath

Mike Fisher
0

The Dallas Cowboys Conducted A Pair of Tryouts In Recent Days And Now Have Their Change As They Cut Kicker Brett Maher and Sign Kai Forbath

Jimmy Johnson: Cowboys Nation Will Be 'Miserable' if Garrett is Retained For 2020

Mike Fisher
0

Former Dallas Coach Jimmy Johnson Lived It, So His Words on FOX Regarding The Replacing Of Embattled Coach Jason Garrett Carries a Great Deal Of Weight - Especially When He Uses The Word 'Miserable'

Cowboys Finally Taking Seriously Workouts to Replace Kicker Brett Maher (And His Pillow)

Mike Fisher
0

While Brett Maher's Head Rests Oh-So-Comfortably On His Pillow, The Dallas Cowboys Are Finally Taking Seriously Workouts to Possibly Find His Replacement

Dak Cites ‘Chemistry’ Issue; Is That What Ails The Life-Support Cowboys?

Mike Fisher
1 0

‘We have the skill level, we have the players, we have the chemistry at times,’ says QB Dak Prescott, you may have just stumbled upon the Cowboys’ central problem.

Jerry Jones Utters 'B---S---' On Live Radio; Is Urban Meyer Among The Cowboys' Reasons Why?

Mike Fisher
1 0

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Uttered The Word 'B---S---' On Live Radio And We Think There Are Multiple Dallas Cowboys-Related Reasons Why, Including Urban Meyer

Cowboys Drop Third-Straight in 31-24 Loss to Bears in Chicago; Garrett Safe, For Now

Matt Galatzan
1 0

If the Cowboys weren't in trouble before, they most certainly are now, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five outings in an embarrassing loss at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
2 0

After another disappointing loss last week, the Dallas Cowboys will look to rebound and get back to their winning ways in a Thursday night matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Cowboys at Bears Halftime Report: 'Ballyhooed' Dallas Starts Strong But Trails 17-7

Mike Fisher
1 0

The Dallas Cowboys Opened Thursday Night With A TD On Offense And An Interception On Defense ... But Things Here In Chicago Have Gone Downhill From There

Aikman: Jerry Jones’ Style Can Be a 'Detriment' to the Cowboys

Mike Fisher
2 0

Troy Aikman thinks the Dallas Cowboys would be better off with a more traditional ownership/management style.

Pillow Talk: Does Kicker Maher’s ‘I Feel Good’ Review Reveal Cowboys’ Poor Mindset?

Mike Fisher
0

“I’ll put my head on the pillow tonight feeling good about I did this week,” says kicker Brett Maher, hey self-evaluation that may say plenty about the Cowboys soft mindset.