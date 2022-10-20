Skip to main content

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Needs 'Rhythm & Timing' - Next Step to Start vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nearing a return after his thumb injury but needs to get his timing back, according to Mike McCarthy.

Dak Prescott is practicing this week at The Star, with the plan that he will be suiting up on Sunday in Week 7.

The Dallas Cowboys review of his work as the No. 1 QB in Wednesday's "mock game'' is positive. Now comes the next step ...

"Dak had a good work day (on Wednesday),'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday morning. "He was on a pitch count. Threw it 40 times. He looked very good.''

What's needed on Thursday? More "rhythm and timing,'' McCarthy said.

Dak underwent a rigorous practice that included a full 70-play "mock game," and he will follow that up on Thursday with full participation at practice.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

James Washington
Play

Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears

James Washington could be ready to provide the Dallas Cowboys further reinforcements on offense.

By Geoff Magliochetti
dak lions
Play

Dak Prescott Plan: 'Mock Game,' 'Full' Practice, '1st-Team Reps,' Then Cowboys QB Gets 'Trap' vs. Lions?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return from his five-game absence this weekend, with a golden matchup awaiting him.

By Logan MacDonald
basham fowler
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice

A thigh injury caused Tarell Basham to be moved to IR on Sept. 17, making him eligible to return to the roster in Week 7 - and creating trade speculation outside of Cowboys HQ.

By Mike Fisher

Will there be rust after the thumb surgery and rehab? The Cowboys acknowledge that. Are the the Lions, struggling at 1-4 without having kept an opposing team under 28 points this season, an inviting foe for Dak's return? Possibly. 

For now, though, "timing'' is everything ... and so is "rhythm.''

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

James Washington
News

Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears

By Geoff Magliochetti
dak lions
News

Dak Prescott Plan: 'Mock Game,' 'Full' Practice, '1st-Team Reps,' Then Cowboys QB Gets 'Trap' vs. Lions?

By Logan MacDonald
basham fowler
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Trade DE Tarell Basham? Source On Rumor As DE Returns to Practice

By Mike Fisher
micah parsons 211
News

Cowboys Micah Parsons a 'Lion' vs. Lions: Could Coach Dan Campbell's Detroit Offense Give Him Trouble?

By Zach Dimmitt
338CF0BD-D73B-4BDA-BB29-532FBF8F589B
News

Kylie Jenner & Dak Prescott Together as Teammates?! Cowboys QB In Kardashian Biz

By Mike Fisher
ferguson 2232
News

Cowboys Dalton Schultz Injury Update; Potential TE Controversy in Dallas?

By Adam Schultz
6336A54B-B6F7-469A-BCCD-A63C9B3E4071
News

Dak Prescott 'Speaks' on 'Control'; Jerry Jones' Cowboys 'Now A Better Team'

By Adam Schultz
jerry kraft
News

Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell & Robert Kraft? Cowboys Owner's 31-1 NFL Vote

By Cowboys Country Staff