Dak Prescott is practicing this week at The Star, with the plan that he will be suiting up on Sunday in Week 7.

The Dallas Cowboys review of his work as the No. 1 QB in Wednesday's "mock game'' is positive. Now comes the next step ...

"Dak had a good work day (on Wednesday),'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday morning. "He was on a pitch count. Threw it 40 times. He looked very good.''

What's needed on Thursday? More "rhythm and timing,'' McCarthy said.

Dak underwent a rigorous practice that included a full 70-play "mock game," and he will follow that up on Thursday with full participation at practice.

Will there be rust after the thumb surgery and rehab? The Cowboys acknowledge that. Are the the Lions, struggling at 1-4 without having kept an opposing team under 28 points this season, an inviting foe for Dak's return? Possibly.

For now, though, "timing'' is everything ... and so is "rhythm.''

