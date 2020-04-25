Cowboys select OU DT Neville Gallimore in 3rd round of NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday evening.

In 2019 Gallimore (6-foot-2, 304 pounds) was a first-team All-Big 12 selection by the media and a second-team selection by the Big 12’s coaches. He started all 14 games, had 30 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks as the Sooners reached the College Football Playoff. He had better numbers in 2018, with 50 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks as the Sooners reached the College Football Playoff.

But, during Big 12 Media Days in July, both Gallimore and head coach Lincoln Riley talked about how Gallimore had shed a bit of weight to get quicker at the point of attack, and it showed during the 2019 season.

Gallimore, a native of Canada, joins a defensive tackle rotation that includes presumptive starters Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe. Gallimore could be a rotation player right away for the Cowboys, who lost some depth at defensive tackle in free agency.

The selection wrapped up the first two days of the NFL Draft, one that saw the Cowboys grab Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, a player many considered to be the best wide receiver in the draft, in the first round at No. 17. Then, in the second round, the Cowboys saw a player they considered a first-round target fall into their laps, as Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was there for selection at No. 51.

ESPN.com considered Diggs to be the No. 3 overall cornerback in the draft and a Top 40 Draft prospect.

Lamb should be a part of the wide receiver rotation immediately, while Diggs has the ability to compete for a starting job from Day 1.

Read more about the Cowboys' selections and decision-making process - featuring videos, quotes and analysis - here at CowboysSI.com.

The Cowboys have four selections in Saturday’s final four rounds — one in the fourth round, two in the fifth round and one in the seventh round.