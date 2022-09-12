FRISCO - At this moment in Dallas Cowboys history, the desperation is such that maybe there is no such thing as a "bad idea.''

Unless you're Michael Irvin.

And the idea is about Colin Kaepernick.

"Let’s stop with this Colin Kaepernick stuff. Let’s just stop.Colin Kaepernick’s been out of football for what five years now," Irvin said on Monday's edition of ESPN's First Take, shutting down the Stephen A. Smith suggestion that the Cowboys give Kaepernick a try in place of the injured Dak Prescott. "Come on, man. Let’s stop all of a sudden thinking we can go resurrect Colin Kaepernick and he’s going to come and resurrect a football team."

Kaepernick, 34, last played in the NFL in 2016. He did experience some success before essentially being blackballed for his political beliefs. Since then, he has conducted a couple of workouts that left the NFL unimpressed.

And Irvin is unimpressed.

Irvin made it clear that he would rather have Cooper Rush - the Cowboys' present No. 2 QB - as his starter than Kaepernick. He pointed out that Rush led the Cowboys to a clutch win at Minnesota when Prescott was injured for one game in 2021.

Prescott is now out again, slated for surgery on his hand/thumb from an injury that occurred late in Dallas' 19-3 season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. He could move to IR and miss eight weeks. The Cowboys on Sunday play host to the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, and while there will be other ideas kicked around, like trading for Jimmy Garoppolo (at least outside The Star), the journeyman Rush will be under center.

"I’ll take my chances with Cooper Rush,'' Irvin said. "I saw Cooper Rush win a football game last year. That’s all I’m saying."

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!