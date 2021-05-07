Cowboys Could Sign Dak Prescott New Backup QB In Jeff Driskel

Interestingly, in the 2016 NFL Draft, some inside Cowboys HQ liked Driskell slightly better than they liked Prescott.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys feel a $40 million-per-year level of security with Dak Prescott. But in a sign that they do not feel fully comfortable with the collection of kids and journeymen behind him, they are angling to sign Jeff Driskel.

Interestingly, in the 2016 NFL Draft, some inside Cowboys HQ liked Driskell slightly better than they liked Prescott.

Driskel, 28 and a former sixth-round NFL Draft pick, had a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos after signing there a year ago on a two-year, $2.5 million contract. The former Bengals and Lions backup QB appeared in three games last in Denver season, with one start, throwing for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on 54.7% passing. The 6-4, 235-pound Driskel also took a pounding, getting sacked 11 times in 115 snaps.

Driskell has nine career starts in the NFL

Driskel, who is reportedly in town on Thursday and will spend Friday with the Cowboys, was made expendable in Denver due to the Teddy Bridgewater trade; he'll compete with young Drew Lock for the job - unless, of course, the Broncos somehow trade for unhappy Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers.

In Dallas, the backup QB candidates include Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci. Sources have repeatedly stressed to CowboysSI.com that head coach Mike McCarthy and the club are in search of improvement there.

Driskel, the former Florida and Louisiana Tech passer, has thrown for 2,450 yards in his career with a 13/8 TD-to-interception ratio.