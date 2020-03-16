CowboyMaven
Cowboys Sign TE Blake Jarwin to a Multi-Year Extension

Matt Galatzan

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys signed tight end Blake Jarwin, a key player in their offense, to a four-year deal Monday that can be worth $24.25 million, with $9.25 million in guarantees.

Looking to lock him up long term, the deal not only keeps Jarwin in Dallas until 2023 but cements him as the long term No. 1 option at the position, after spending most of his career backing up soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer Jason Witten.

The Cowboys had originally intended to use a second-round tender on the 25-year-old, but opted to sign the extension instead, and secure their future at the position.

Formerly an undrafted free agent, Jarwin has shown flashes of brilliance in his short career, starting 11 games, and hauling in 58 catches on 77 targets for 672 yards and six scores in the last two seasons.

Jarwin also holds a 75-percent catch percentage and has proven to be a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott, who the Cowboys designated with the exclusive franchise tag earlier Monday morning.

With the uncertain future of newly-freed wide receiver Amari Cooper, and Witten likely either taking a back seat or moving on from the Cowboys entirely, Jarwin is in a unique position to be a major contributor to the offense moving forward.

The best game of his career came in week 16 of the 2018 season when he caught seven passes on eight targets for 119 yards and three touchdowns on the road against the New York Giants.

With Jarwin signed, Dallas can focus on other parts of the roster, with cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Robert Quinn and Cooper, all hitting free agency this week.   

