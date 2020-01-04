CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Cowboys Sources: The 4 Reasons for the Coach Marvin Lewis Interview

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Jason Garrett era is coming to a close, with the Dallas Cowboys spending Saturday interviewing former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

But those two interviews, which could just be the tip of the iceberg in Dallas' search, have slightly different tones, sources tell CowboysSI.com.

Neither is a "brain-picking'' session, one high-placed source tells us. But while the McCarthy visit is all about his candidacy to return to the NFL as a head coach, the Lewis visit - which we believe may have already occurred - might be a different beast.

In talking to multiple sources inside The Star, the four reasons for Dallas' interview with Marvin Lewis:

1. While it might not be a "brain-picking'' session, Lewis is a teacher. As the Bengals' head coach from 2003-18, he supervised a massive turnaround, taking arguably the NFL's poorest program and making them a perennial playoff contender.

Most recently, he's served as an advisor to Herm Edwards at Arizona State. At 61, Lewis is a teacher. And maybe the Joneses have a lot to learn.

2. The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to include in their interview processes a visit with a minority candidate. Taking nothing away from Dallas defensive coordinator Kris Richard's visit with the Giants or Lewis' presence here, this is a reality in the system.

3. There is value in getting to know candidates who aren't part of "the Cowboys circle.'' And there is value in dealing with people who can be trusted. (Jerry Jones remains haunted by Jimmy Johnson's quarter-of-a-century-old betrayal.) Marvin Lewis is both. He has no ties to Dallas or the Cowboys ... but he is friendly with Stephen Jones due to their tenure serving together on the NFL's important Competition Committee.

4. Lewis' greatest achievements arguably came before he became a head coach, when he was the Ravens defensive coordinator. In 2000, Lewis oversaw a unit that was historically dominant, allowing an average of just 10.3 points per game on the way Baltimore's victory over New York in Super Bowl XXXV.

Lewis interviewing for a job as the Dallas Cowboys head coach? Maybe. The same interview serving as an application to be the Cowboys' defensive coordinator under an as-yet-to-be-determined head coach? That makes even more sense. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Committed To 2020 Signings of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper

'Pawns in The Process': Cowboys Assistants Express Frustration During Garrett Delay

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Dallas Cowboys Assistants Express Frustration During the Jason Garrett Delayed Departure; They're 'Pawns in The Process'

Seven Coaches the Cowboys Shouldn't Hire, Including McCarthy and Urban Meyer

Matthew Postins

OPINION: The head-coaching search is on in Dallas. Here are seven names that I do not want leading the Cowboys into 2020, a List Led by Urban Meyer

As Garrett 'Packs Up His Office,' Cowboys Interview McCarthy

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys will interview Jason Garrett's potential replacement Mike McCarthy on Saturday.

Darren Woodson Fails To Make List of Hall of Fame Cowboys Finalists

Mike Fisher

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the 15 Modern-Era finalists for the 2020 Centennial Class. Darren Woodson of the Cowboys remains a notable omission

Cowboys Ties That Bind: Guess What Coaches Garrett, Urban, Riley, Rhule & McDaniels Have In Common?

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Coaching Carousel Keeps Spinning, But With it Come Knots. Guess What Coaches Garrett, Urban, Riley, Rhule & McDaniels Have In Common?

Did ESPN Just Fire Jason Garrett Before The Cowboys Did?

Mike Fisher

Jason Garrett Is Almost Surely On His Way Out Of Power With The Dallas Cowboys, But It Seems ESPN Has Decided To Be The One To Fire Him

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Does The Silence On OU's Lincoln Riley Speak Loudly?

Mike Fisher

This Isn't a Prediction, But Rather A Cowboys Coaching Carousel Observation in Light of a Sooners 'De-commitment': Does The Silence On The Future of OU Coach Lincoln Riley Speak Loudly?

Report: Still-Standing Garrett Hasn’t Yet Finished Players ‘Exit Interviews’

Mike Fisher

It’s Day 4 of ‘The Star Held Hostage,’ And Coach Jason Garrett Hasn’t Yet Completed Cowboys Players’ ‘Exit Interviews’

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: If Garrett 'Fails Up,' What Happens to Will McClay?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Coaching Carousel: If Garrett 'Fails Up,' What Happens to Will McClay?