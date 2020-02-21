Cowboys 'To-Do List' Criticism, Part 5: 'Make A Decision at Tight End'

FRISCO - The respected Bill Barnwell offers up a series at ESPN billed as being about "the first five things (NFL teams) should be thinking about as they prepare for the new league year, which begins on March 18.''

In reviewing it, we sense a "Dallas sucks'' tone as much as we do an analytical one. Maybe it's due to the fact that the 8-8 record from 2019 colors every single thing about the Cowboys in tones of disappointment.

But we're not sure that's fair ... and so we tackle Barnwell's analysis of the Cowboys with our analysis of Bill's analysis ... all this week, a five-part series on Bill's five parts, which are about:

1) Lock Up Dak (read it here), 2) Transition-Tag Amari, 3) Build Around Tank, 4) Sign a Star DB and 5) Find a Tight End. Today, Part 5, Find a Solution at Tight End ...

Barnwell Job 5. Find a solution at tight end. Jason urned to the Cowboys after a year here at ESPN and basically re-created the season he had before retiring; he caught 63 passes on 87 targets for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 2017, then returned with 63 catches on 83 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns last season. He is going to be a reliable set of hands who catches the ball 8 yards downfield and falls down (he ranks 135th out of 140 receivers in average yards after catch) for as long as he wants.

It's unclear whether he will play in 2020 or if he'll do so for the Cowboys, with rumors linking Witten to a season in New York with new Giants offensive coordinator (and former Dallas coach) Jason Garrett. The Cowboys will likely bring Witten, 37, back for another season if he wants to return, but they will need a short-term starter if he doesn't. This is also a position the team should look to address with a younger player for the long term, although given the work they have to do on defense, they might have to put it off until 2021.

FISH'S TAKE: Th