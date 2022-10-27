Cowboys Tony Pollard as RB1? 'Call It, I'll Haul It!' Dallas Practice Injury Report - PHOTOS

FRISCO - Thursday marked a second straight day of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missing practice here inside The Star, increasing the possibility that sidekick Tony Pollard might get the Week 8 start against the visiting Chicago Bears.

How ready is Pollard? So ready that he has crafted an impromptu semi-poem about the opportunity.

“Whatever they ask of me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “They call it, I’m gonna haul it.”

Critics of the Cowboys have wondered both if Elliott still has take-it-to-the-house explosiveness (which Pollard has) and if Pollard has between-the-tackles durability. The Cowboys are prepared to show up their answer to the latter question.

“I think Tony can handle whatever we ask of him,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “Our game plan approach is the same.”

That game plan for the 5-2 Cowboys was being worked on at practice on Thursday, with the fellas also working through some injury issues. Overseen by McCarthy, who donned a Cowboys bucket hat (the intense sun and his "Irish blood,'' he said, fueled the fashion statement) ...

Dak Prescott worked as the fully healthy first-team QB ...

Newcomers Johnathan Hankins and Kendall Sheffield both worked into the defense ...

And a handful of others, including safety Malik Hooker and receiver Noah Brown, as well as Elliott, worked their way through injury issues.

Also notable: Micah Parsons (shoulder) and Sam Williams (knee) popped up on the practice report …

This year, Pollard has rushed for over 80 yards in two of the last three games, combining with Elliott, who has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

Cowboys Nation is certainly interested to see what unfolds if Zeke sits (which still isn't his plan, as he prides himself on not being "soft'') against the Bears,

“I can’t really control that so I just work on what I can control and focus on that,” Pollard said. “(But) I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do, prove myself right, prove others wrong and just play team ball.”

There is also a fascination over the issue because Elliott's contract finally offers an escape hatch this offseason while Pollard will be a free agent. What is Elliott's future here? Can Pollard showcase himself in a way that solidifies his financial future?

These are sidebar issues that matter in context ... but it all starts with a winning performance Sunday against the 3-4 Bears.

