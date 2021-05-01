Cowboys Top 10 Options In NFL Draft for Day 3

With three draft rounds under their belt, the Dallas Cowboys enter the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with six picks remaining—including two in the fourth round.

Dallas beefed up its defense on day two, selecting two defensive backs, a defensive tackle, and an edge rusher. Here is the updated list of their draft picks:

Round 1, Pick No. 12: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Round 2, Pick No. 44: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Round 3, Pick No. 75: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

Round 3, Pick No. 84: Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa

Round 3, Pick No. 99: Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State

Will this trend of selecting defensive players continue on Saturday? In past years, the Cowboys have found some success in later rounds, picking up players like Dak Prescott, Donovan Wilson, Xavier Woods, and Anthony Brown.

Here are some of the Cowboys’ remaining targets.

1 - Hamsah Nasirildeen, Safety, Florida State

Prior to his ACL tear, Nasirildeen was projected as a top-50 player in the draft.

2 - Derrick Barnes, Linebacker, Purdue

Following Sean Lee’s retirement, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons in the first round. Barnes could provide further depth at the linebacker position.

3 - Caden Sterns, Safety, Texas

Texas defensive back Caden Sterns was a leader for the Longhorns, starting for three straight seasons. He would be a nice pickup in the later fourth or fifth round for Dallas.

4 - Peyton Ramsey, Quarterback, Northwestern

Dallas will take a look at potential quarterbacks in the later rounds of the draft. Ramsey might be a good fit for the Cowboys. During his five years in college, he threw for over 8,000 career passing yards and 54 touchdowns.

5 - Trey Smith, Guard, Tennessee

At 6’6” and 321 pounds, the former five-star prospect has dropped on all draft boards. Teams are worried about his blood clot issues, and it's safe to say that Smith has taken it personally:

6 - Brevin Jordan, Tight-End, Miami

Dallas got a chance to look at Jordan's pre-draft workout and was impressed. Jordan has the potential to be another offensive weapon for Dak Prescott.

7 - Jamar Johnson, Safety, Indiana

Johnson can provide an immediate impact on the Cowboys’ defense. ESPN’s Todd McShay projects him as one of the top safeties in the draft.

8 - Pooka Williams, Running Back, Kansas

As a freshman in Kansas, Williams had 161 carries for 1,125 yards with 10 total touchdowns. He also totaled 289 receiving yards.

9 - Robert Rochell, Cornerback, Central Arkansas

Rochell is an impressive athlete with elite speed. Dallas may aim to pick him up in the later rounds of the draft.

10 - Tamorrion Terry, Wide Receiver, Florida State

Tamorrion is a big, physical weapon that could make an impact when healthy. Injuries derailed his 2020 season, but he could be worth a pick considering his impressive rookie campaign.