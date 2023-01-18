The oddsmakers are telling us the Dallas Cowboys might be willing to trade for DeAndre Hopkins.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are a bit busy right now, but eventually they will turn to 2023 roster-building …

And the oddsmakers place them among the favorites to turn to DeAndre Hopkins.

The most sensible part of the trade “story”: Dallas on some level wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table.

So the club recognizes a need.

It was NFL Insider Jordan Schultz who first reported that the Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be put up for trade this offseason.

With the Cowboys' very public courting of Beckham Jr., would owner Jerry Jones’ staff make a call?

Interestingly, Hopkins might actually be a cheaper option than Beckham Jr. Hopkins is due to make $19.4 million in 2023 while OBJ reportedly wants $20 million a season. …

Though maybe Hopkins (like OBJ, age 30) is a trade candidate because he wants more money.

Hopkins, though, doesn't come with the injury baggage that Odell does.

Hopkins' production is still at a high level as well. In his nine games, the receiver had 64 receptions for 717 yards (Beckham Jr. hasn't hit that mark since 2019) and three touchdowns.

And some of this was without Kyler Murray, who suffered an ACL injury against the New England Patriots.

Dak Prescott has CeeDee Lamb and a second-round playoff advancement … Next is a powerful San Francisco 49ers team … and that is a full plate. But readying to know the Hopkins cost in trade?

The oddsmakers are telling us Dallas might be willing to add to that plate.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!