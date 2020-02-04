CowboysSI.com NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Cowboys Get Pass-Rush Help

Here is my second Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft for the 2020 NFL Draft, and I made a couple of adjustments this time around.

First, if you saw Mock Draft 1.0 (click here if you didn’t), you saw that I used thedraftnetwork.com’s big board. Well this time I used its predictive board tool, which means the software is trying to anticipate what teams will take, as opposed to relying on using the overall rankings and team needs.

The second thing I wanted to do was mix things up a little bit and try to get a player at a different position in the first round. I wanted to see how that might influence what could be done in the successive rounds. And this mock looks much different than the first.

Now, let’s see how the second mock draft played out.

Round 1: S DE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

So, somehow, I ended up with another LSU player in the first round, only this time it’s an edge rusher, not a safety. I could have taken Delpit here, as he was a full 11 spots behind Chaisson on the board. But as it is unclear if Robert Quinn will return in 2020, the Cowboys have to consider addressing the position. And if you’re going to address it, then a player like Chaisson is worth a look. The draftnetwork.com scouting reports are positively glowing. They talk about his suddenness, his ability to pick up ground while trailing plays and his football IQ. He’s generally the second or third edge rusher off the board in most mocks, and I could see the Cowboys just moving him around and letting his relentless athleticism disrupt the quarterback in his rookie season. We should note that he missed the 2018 season with an ACL tear.

Jan. 27 Mock: S Grant Delpit, LSU

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock. ( College Football America Yearbook photo by Matthew Postins)

Round 2: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

I think the Cowboys are going to need an interior defensive tackle in this draft. Blacklock is a player I saw several times during his time with the Horned Frogs and he’s one of those pocket-collapsing defensive tackles who has a future as an under tackle in the NFL. In fact, thedrafthetwork.com raised a comparison with Gerald McCoy in its scouting report. He has great quickness, knows how to use his hands in tight spaces and has a great motor. The TCU defense took a huge step back without him in 2018 when he tore his Achilles. That may tell you more than anything about his talent. He had another fine season in 2019 and, even with leaving a year of eligibility on the table, he looks ready to be a contributor for an NFL team in 2020.

Jan. 27 Mock: DE Bradlee Anae, Utah

Round 3: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State

I grabbed a wide receiver in Round 3 of my first mock draft in Baylor’s Denzel Mims. I was happy with that. I was just as happy to see that a player like K.J. Hill was on the board in Round 3. Hill went to the Senior Bowl and put on a show, impressing scouts with his route running, good hands and consistent wins in one-on-one battles with cornerbacks. I saw him against Minnesota in 2018 and I could tell then that Hill would have a future in the NFL. He also had a reliable college career, and that could translate to the NFL. Thedraftnetwork.com actually compared him to Tyler Lockett. Read the scouting reports and the cons appear to be a lack of high-end speed and quickness. At 6-foot, he projects as a slot receiver in the NFL, and with the likelihood that Tavon Austin may be leaving town as a free agent, that could leave room for a player like Hill to assume that role, even if he lacks Austin’s explosive speed.

Jan. 27 Mock: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Round 4: S Richie Grant, UCF

I felt like I needed to grab a safety at some point. Taking Grant Delpit in the first round of the first mock, obviously, brought some peace of mind at that position. But was there value in the middle rounds at the position? It looks that way if Grant is on the board in the fourth round (and admittedly I reached a bit to take Grant here). The good news is this guy has a history of making plays and creating turnovers. The Cowboys need that. The bad news is he needs some coaching, which should eliminate some bad habits, including, as thedraftnetwork.com put it, him getting “handsy” downfield. But there’s enough raw material here to be hopeful about.

Jan. 27 Mock: TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Round 5: OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn

It’s never a bad idea to grab an offensive lineman you can develop, especially when you consider the mileage that Tyron Smith has now. Driscoll is a project, but one with some great raw materials, including good technique, good defensive recognition and a high level of play in the game’s toughest conference. He played right tackle at Auburn and didn’t give up the edge very often, per thedraftnetwork.com. I’m not a big fan of his listed size — 294 pounds — and the scouting reports I read noted that he was basically bottom-heavy and he doesn’t sound like the type of tackle that can pull to the other side. But we’re talking about a tackle the Cowboys can develop, not one who is going to start right away. There are good raw materials to work with here.

Jan. 27 Mock: CB Levonta Taylor, Florida State

Round 7: CB Lavert Hill, Michigan

Last time I waited a glaringly long time to address the interior defensive line. This time it was cornerback, where I encountered Hill at the top of the board. I caught him against Notre Dame in 2018 and I was impressed by how he held his own all night against the Irish’s offense. He doesn’t fit the archetype of the ‘big corner’ the NFL likes these days, but I thought he worked well in man coverage the night I saw him, and thedraftnetwork.com scouting report points out that he does well in man coverage consistently. I think he has the potential to be a steal here, but in no way should he be considered a starter in 2020.

Jan. 27 Mock: DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Analysis: I really like the first three picks. Chaisson can be an immediate infusion of talent to the pass rush. Blacklock can contribute right away, whether he’s starting or as part of a rotation. Hill has the talent to make the roster out of the preseason. The rest of the group will need development, though I think Grant and Hill have true upside. There was no tight end in this mock draft. One thing that I have seen consistently in these first two mock drafts is that there are a ton of really good wide receivers in Round 3 this year, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Cowboys snag one then.

My next mock draft will appear on Feb. 11.