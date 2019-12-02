Crazy in Glove: Cowboys Work Outside Ahead of Bears Trip; Dak Dons Handwear

FRISCO - Before the Dallas Cowboys' road trip this year to play the Giants in New Jersey, they practiced more outside. They didn't do the same thing before the visit to the Patriots. And this week, with a Thursday night visit to Chicago on tap? Today features an outdoor practice - and QB Dak Prescott experimenting with wearing gloves.

Coach Jason Garrett decided the team would practice outside rather than inside Ford Center at The Star to help players get prepared for this road game against the Bears. Dallas also worked outside on Sunday.

Pushed on the issue in his Monday presser, Garrett said, "We've done this before."

Later, I nudged him again, at which time he made it clear the importance of practicing on a grass field (which the Cowboys have outside, thus simulating the turf at Soldier Field) while also noting that every circumstance is different.

Should the Cowboys have spent more time outside before the loss at New England that featured rainy and cold weather? That option was available to them on the Friday before the trip, as it was rainy and cold in DFW that day.

Also notable from the Patriots game: QB Dak Prescott's in-game experimentation with gloves to help grip and throw the ball. Dallas seemed to not have much of an answer that day, arguably due to a lack of preparedness. But a chilly day today here at The Star, in anticipation of Chicago temperatures to be in the 30's with a 10-percent chance of some precipitation. ... Dak is practicing with gloves.