Dak on Cowboys at Eagles Week 16: 'It's A Playoff Game'

FRISCO - Officially, the NFL Playoffs are three weeks away. But for the Dallas Cowboys? “It’s a playoff game,'' said QB Dak Prescott of this Week 16 trip to Philadelphia. "It’s as simple as that. It’s a playoff game.”

That's the proper approach given the importance of the Cowboys-at-Eagles game on Sunday as 7-7 Dallas can clinch the NFC East title and a playoff berth with a victory. Dallas would move to 8-7 and even if somehow the Cowboys lose at home to Washington to close the regular season, a sweep of the Eagles (Dallas topped them 37-10 earlier this year) would provide the Cowboys the tie-breaker and the spot in the tournament.

There are all sorts of fruits that can result from successful labor. A home game to open the playoffs is primary among them, but this weekend is also about contracts and jobs, not only on the roster but also all the way up to the head coach.

"We don't talk too much about that,'' said Jason Garrett of stuff like playoff formulas or scoreboard-watching. "Obviously (the players) need to know where you are (in the standings), but then it comes back to us and our preparation and what we need to do.''

Owner Jerry Jones is talking about a "fairy-tale story'' to be written by his inconsistent bunch. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is talking similarly about big goals.

“It’s great to know that a single win gets us in, but that’s not our goal,” Elliott said. “We want to keep this thing rolling, we want to ride this momentum. … When we go out there and execute, we’re hard to stop.”

Added Sean Lee: “Playing a divisional rival is one thing. But when both teams need it to get into the postseason, it’s a big game, no question.”

And Prescott? He is all about "momentum,'' too, while making the point that while Dallas, up until last week's 44-21 dismissal of the Rams, lost seven of 10 games, a turnaround is possible ... one step at a time.

“Momentum is a dangerous thing and it’s about getting it on our side,'' Dak said. "We just have to build off (the Rams game). We’re still not where we want to be. We haven’t necessarily peaked, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

The direction points toward Philadelphia and a "pre-playoff game'' that will ensue.