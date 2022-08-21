VIDEO: Dak Prescott NFL 100 - Dallas Cowboys QB Rank Revealed

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - so often a lightning rod when it comes to rankings- makes the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players" list, revealed Sunday, coming in at No. 44. for 2022.

The Cowboys - previously honored with CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith on the list - hope it's "No. 44 with a bullet.''

Dallas came into training camp believing there would be a new and improved Dak. More healthy. More fit. More lean.

"More horsepower,'' said tight end Dalton Schultz of the velocity on his QB's throws.

And now that training camp is winding down? "More'' ... of the same.

"I thought he's had his best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy," COO Stephen Jones said of Prescott.

Some would argue that that's not saying much, as early in his career that now enters its seventh year, Dak was notorious for being a "gamer'' who at times underperformed in practice.

Others might argue that given the $40 million APY investment the Jones family has made in the franchise QB, Stephen has no choice but to pile on the praise and positivity.

And Dak might as well do the same.

Said Dak, while noting that he'd like to play 10 more NFL years: “I’m very, very optimistic (about this season). … I think we’re in a better position this year than we were last year.”

Our eye test evaluation after all these years in Oxnard? Yes. Prescott's been terrific.

And more than that? He's going to need to keep being very good for his team to match its 2021 achievements of finishing with a 12-5 record and a playoff berth.

Prescott himself believes the team is better, on paper an odds-defying evaluation.

But there is one central way the Cowboys can be better: What if Prescott is better?

"Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing,'' Stephen said, rattling off the areas of Prescott improvement. "Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There's no question in my mind, I think he's had his best training camp he's ever had."

Prescott, 29, missed the bulk of the 2020 season after a gruesome ankle break. Last season, after surgery and a rigorous rehab, he returned to throw a career-most 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and was the runner-up for NFL Comeback Player of the Year - even while struggling late due to a calf injury that he played through.

This season, some of the weaponry is different. Prescott does still have CeeDee Lamb atop the receiver group, does still have Ezekiel Elliott leading the running backs room, and does still have the reliable Schultz at tight end.

“I catch his footballs every day and the dude’s got like just an uncanny amount of zip on his ball now,'' Schultz said. "He’s been working his butt off all offseason.”

Sounds great. Now it just all needs to be true. .. top 44 ... or better.

