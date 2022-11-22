FRISCO - All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well.

Enter Dak Prescott.

“I’ve definitely sent some messages,'' the Dallas QB and team leader revealed on Tuesday at The Star.

Oh? And what exactly was the content of those messages?

"There’s been a little back and forth,'' Prescott said. "Just making sure he understands that we want him here.''

Meanwhile, Jones also reiterated on Tuesday morning his intention to improve on "perfection'' (reflecting on the 40-3 win at Minnesota) in attempting to sign the talented free-agent receiver.''

"If you can improve this team right now and it's within reason, you should do it," he said. "Because we've got a chance."

A chance at OBJ. And a chance at the Super Bowl.

At 7-3 before hosting the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles by two games in the NFC East. Even if they can't catch Philly, they are still - with December games against the 4-6 Indianapolis Colts, 1-8-1 Houston Texans and 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars - in primo position to be the NFC's No. 1 Wild Card.

A healthy Beckham under contract (amid rumors that he wants a long-term deal at $20 million APY) would figure to fortify that position.

It was probably clear before, what with all the stuff going on in front of the curtain ... But yes, just in case, Dak is wise to make it clear from behind the curtain.

“He knows how much I want him here.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!