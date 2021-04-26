Dak & Cowboys Say 'Goodbye' To 'General' Sean Lee

Teammates of Sean Lee say their goodbyes as the 11-year vet calls for retirement

The Dallas Cowboys will be losing a "general" for the 2021 season following Monday's news. After 11 season, linebacker Sean Lee is set to retire from the NFL, leaving a legacy behind at "The Star" for all linebackers who follow.

As one of the more pivotal leaders for over decade, Lee has been a vocal presence on the field and in the locker room since drafted out of Penn State in 2010. His skills on the gridiron left all Cowboys' coaches wanting more, but it was the way he spoke that grabbed the attention of the staff.

"It's been a complete honor," Lee told ESPN's Todd Archer. "I've been blessed to play for the incredible Jones family, with such great coaches and teammates that I love like brothers. I loved every minute playing and tried to pour my heart and soul into winning and helping my teammates at all costs."

His teammates feel the same way.

On Monday, Dak Prescott, among other Cowboys players said their goodbyes to "The General" via social media. The 34-year-old led the Cowboys in tackles in 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017, finishing his career with 995 stops, eighth-most in team history.

Lee becomes the third long-term member of the Cowboys to leave this offseason. Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford elected to retire and the team moved on from 16-year long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur.