Dak ‘Looks Perfectly Fine’: Cowboys Injury Report

    • October 27, 2021
    Dak Prescott ‘Looks Perfectly Fine’: Cowboys Practice & Injury Report

    Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on QB Dak Prescott: “To me, he looks perfectly fine.”
    FRISCO - Wednesday's practice allowed prying media eyes to notice that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seemed unbothered by the right calf strain sustained on Oct. 17 that has put his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota in question.

    But teammate CeeDee Lamb saw the same thing we saw.

    Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said QB Dak Prescott (calf) looked like “the same Dak” in today’s practice. “He looks great. In and out of his drops. …To me, he looks perfectly fine.”

    Added Dak pal Ezekiel Elliott: “I hope he will be available. From what it sounds like he will be available.

    Prescott’s work included cord time with trainers and then throwing with teammates. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy watched and stayed engaged with Dallas’ centerpiece player.

    He's preparing to play," McCarthy said. "He's got to cross the threshold to make sure he's full-go."

    Then came Prescott's official “practice/injury” designation … part of a positive Wednesday in that regard.

    All of these players (including "limited'' Tyron Smith and Trevon Diggs) are important on different levels, of course. But the driving force in Dallas five-game win streak and the 5-1 overall record that has put big distance between the Cowboys and the rest of the NFC East is the MVP candidate playing QB.

    Prescott’s talent is only part of his contribution to the Cowboys. His leadership skills and an unbending will are also in play here, as was the. See in his return from 2020 season-ending ankle surgery.

    As McCarthy said,” He's going to do everything he can to play on Sunday. That's a given."

