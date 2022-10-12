Dak Prescott & Micah Parsons FIRST LOOK: Injury Update from Inside Cowboys Practice

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are almost certain to be without starting quarterback and offensive leader Dak Prescott this week as they play for the NFC East lead Sunday night at the Philadelphia Eagles ...

All the more reason they do not want to be without defensive leader Micah Parsons.

At Wednesday's workout here inside The Star, both standout players were present and active ... in their own ways.

Because of where Prescott is today, "We're preparing for Cooper Rush to start against the Eagles,'' coach Mike McCarthy told us on Wednesday before the workout, noting that Dak - who has missed a month with a broken thumb - remains in the "medical/rehab'' phase of his comeback.

So, what did that look like?

Prescott tossed some balls left-handed, but otherwise worked mostly on footwork ...

While Rush took the first-team work in every way.

Read more about Dallas' workout plan for Dak today and this week here.

Meanwhile, Parsons, the NFC Defensive Player of the Week and maybe the NFL's best defensive performer, is nursing a groin issue that popped up in last week's win at the Rams, a victory that pushed Dallas to 4-1 as the club relied on Micah's two sacks to help seal the win.

The second sack was a strip-sack that came after Parsons had hurt his groin ... an obvious sign that he will surely try to find a way to play, and play well, against the undefeated Eagles in his home state of Pennsylvania.

"If I'm alive,'' he said last week, "I can go.''

That goes for Sunday ... but not necessarily fully until then.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!