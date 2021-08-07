Dak MUST-WATCH: Cowboys QB Not Supposed To Throw, But, Can't Resist Pleading Fan

During this workout with the Los Angeles Rams here in Oxnard, Dak is not supposed to throw.But a few times, he kinda did, anyway.

OXNARD - The sore shoulder of Dak Prescott remains a thing; the Dallas Cowboys QB is dealing with a strain in his latissimus, the big muscle in the back that extends up to the shoulder, and he needs rest.

That's why once again during today's Saturday (No 'Fight Club'') workout with the Los Angeles Rams here in Oxnard, he's not supposed to throw.

But a few times, he kinda did, anyway.

Prescott stayed in Oxnard and watched Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between Dallas and Pittsburgh, a 16-3 Cowboys' preseason-opening loss in Canton that Prescott saw on TV. Now the fellas are back with him, but he's still supposed to just work on footwork and the like today.

Read more on SI.com - Winners and Losers from Canton

Yes, Prescott needs to rest the muscle to allow the strain to heal. But that little boy and his dad really needed a football. So Dak trotted away from the workout - a workout in which he actually did soft-toss the ball back to his center on a couple of occasions - and fulfilled the wishes of the family that was reaching over a wall to watch the Cowboys vs. Rams workout.

Prescott will not be truly throwing this weekend for the dual practice, and the original plan to have him play in the preseason game on Aug. 13 at Arizona might be altered, too.

But there is no suggestion that the Pro Bowl QB, who rehabbed successfully all year from a 2020 Week 5 season-ending ankle surgery, is in danger of missing the Sept. 9 regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.

READ MORE: Dak Update: New Info on Cowboys QB 'Baseball Injury'?

“Now it’s just about getting the shoulder (injury) behind me,” Prescott said on FOX. “We’re just being cautious. We’re taking it day-by-day. Obviously it’s five weeks before the season opener, so I’ve got a lot of time.”

And just this one time? He went ahead and threw a football, anyway.

READ MORE: Cowboys 'Step Back' in QB Dak Prescott Injury