'The Decider': Dak Prescott - 'My Opinion Will Be Valued' as Cowboys Build Roster

"I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope,'' Prescott says.

FRISCO - No, this isn't like the ridiculous-but-true 2021 trade demanded by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, when he flexed his muscle by ordering his Green Bay Packers to trade for receiver Randall Cobb. And no, this isn't like the ridiculous-but-ridiculous rumor that has quarterback Kyler Murray ordering his Arizona Cardinals to trade for receiver CeeDee Lamb.

But Dak Prescott working as a "Decider'' as the Dallas Cowboys speed toward an offseason of important roster moves? Yes, Prescott himself says, that is about to happen.

"I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope,'' Prescott told USA Today. "So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”

There are pitfalls in allowing a player to stretch his boundaries of responsibility. Troy Aikman once helped make draft decisions. (See: LaFleur, David.) Tony Romo once grew so attached to the Joneses that he traveled with them on exotic family vacations.

On the other hand, with his $160 million long-term contract secured, who better to speak freely about a locker room that no one knows better than Prescott?

"It just allows you to be fresh and be certain on everything and know obviously you’re here,'' Dak said of the contract signed last spring. "There’s no questions. You can help the team make decisions.”

Yes ... at which time there are questions.

And decisions.

Assuming ownership (Jerry and Stephen Jones), the scouting department (Will McClay) and the coaching staff (led by Mike McCarthy) ask, what will Prescott say about parting ways with under-contract-but-pricy receiver Amari Cooper? What's the free-agent-market worth of receiver Michael Gallup? Of tight end Dalton Schultz? How to reload an offensive line where there might be decisions to be made with Tyron Smith to Connor Williams and others?

The Cowboys have 20 players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency, a group led by defensive end Randy Gregory. We know the organization will "prioritize'' him. If Dak is asked, will he view defensive weapons as being as important as offensive weapons?

Speaking generally, Dak said, “I think that just depends on whether they ask me. I’m not going in and knocking on doors saying, ‘Hey, I want this done, I want that done.’ But I’m pretty sure that my opinion will be valued in certain decisions, as I hope. So with that being said, just plan on helping this team get better in every which way I can.”