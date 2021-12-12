Dak 2-Word Reaction to McCarthy's 'Guarantee'

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    LANDOVER, Md. - The NFC East will not likely be won as the result of a "war of words.'' But the two top contenders are talking, nevertheless.

    And Dak Prescott likes it.

    As Prescott was being asked a question this week about Dallas coach Mike McCarthy's so-called "guarantee of a Sunday win at Washington, the Cowboys QB was so excited by the prospect that he answered the query before it was complete.

    "Shit, yeah!'' he interrupted excitedly.

    Of course, McCarthy didn't actually "guarantee'' anything as much as simply demonstrate confidence in the belief that the 8-4 Cowboys are better than the 6-6 Washington Football Team.

    Which kind of makes sense.

    "We will win this football game,'' is what McCarthy actually said, and in context, it's not all that bold.

    But it is draw out WFT coach Ron Rivera, who insisted that such talk is "not important'' and that "I just try to stay out of that portion of it'' and that he wouldn't be drawn into such talk ...

    And by saying all of that, he was indeed drawn in.

    "As far as I'm concerned, I just try to stay out of that portion of it,'' Rivera said. "You do that for a couple of reasons. One is you want to get in our head. And so I've told our players, 'That's interesting, it's not important. What's important is our preparation, getting ready to play on Sunday.' Secondly, he's trying to convince his team. ...

    "I think that's a big mistake.''

    There is only one way to judge which philosophy is correct - though again, Rivera used a lot of words to explain why he doesn't like talking about such things.

    McCarthy reiterated his point at the end of the week, adding, "We have great confidence in what we're trying to do. It was an honest answer to a question from a great group of people."

    Is all of this going to add some juice to Sunday's meeting at FedEx Field? Add drama to the joust? Reboot the "sports hate'' of this long-standing NFC East rivalry? 

    S---, yeah.

