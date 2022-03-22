Dak Prescott Reveals Thoughts on Amari Cooper Trade, CeeDee Lamb as Cowboys No. 1 WR

"For him to be the one, to be the main guy,'' Dak says of CeeDee, "I know he’s going to be ready for it.”

FRISCO - “This is the hardest part of the league to me,” Dak Prescott said.

Fighting through injuries? Through losses? Tough.

But the Dallas Cowboys QB is talking about another "hard'' thing.



“This is the hardest part of the league to me,” Prescott said of Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and La’el Collins - all friends of his - not being a part of thwe 2022 Cowboys. “Just watching teammates and friends, watching men who you have grown up with the past few years on the field and off the field leave, depart, and just understand that’s the business of this game.

"Sharing words with ... those guys and how much they’ve impacted my career, how much they mean to me as people as players, and I’m excited for them.”

Cooper was traded in a salary dump, and that might be the most notable change. Is CeeDee Lamb is now set to be the WR1?

“Yeah, there is no doubt he is,” Prescott said. “You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years, and it’s exciting just to know it’s only the beginning, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface.''

A healthy Prescott - "It's great, I can do everything with it," Prescott said Monday during a promotional and charitable appearance at a Walk-On's restaurant in Las Colinas when asked about his non-throwing shoulder surgery. "I'm fine." - is central to Dallas success.

But stellar receivers have helped, too.

Prescott performed at an MVP level for the first seven games of the season before another injury, this one to his calf, seemed tied to his dip in production.

Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. His performance led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record before the team suffered an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Being better in 2022? It'll have to happen with Wilson in Miami, with Collins in Cincinnati and with Cooper in Cleveland. And with CeeDee Lamb as the top target.

"For him to be the one, to be the main guy,'' Dak said, "I know he’s going to be ready for it.”