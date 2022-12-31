Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys 'Aren't Elite'

Eddie George on the Cowboys: "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. Dak Prescott is the Achilles' heel.''

FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster.

"As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott) is the Achilles' heel," said George, via a video with The 33rd Team.

George, a star Houston running back from 1996 to 2003 who actually finished his career the following year with the Cowboys, was reviewing Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over mail-it-in Tennessee when he pulled out as many negative platitudes as he could think of in reviewing the work of Prescott.

Dak is "the problem,'' George said.

"The Achilles heel.''

He keeps Dallas from "being elite.''

"If the Cowboys don't advance in the playoffs, it'll be because of Dak Prescott.''

Prescott once again against Tennessee found himself in the middle of a turnover-prone offense. He ended up finishing 29-for-41 passing for 282 yards and two TD passes, but he had two interceptions (one on yet another "volleyball'' mistake by a receiver) and a lost fumble.

Prescott now leads the NFL in interceptions with 14, a fact that Dak insists he's putting aside and moving on to the next ...

"To be able to play this position, you've gotta have a short-term memory," Prescott said. "Whether the interception you feel is your fault, not your fault, whether you throw it to the guy and lose out on points before half or not, you've gotta be able to turn the page and just move on. That's something that, honestly, I take pride in.

"Obviously, you're not trying to have that adversity or cause that adversity, but good or bad, I'm on to the next play."

But critics like George, who is also the head coach at Tennessee State, is not moving on so easily, insisting that the Dallas "offense should be humming ... not making a lot of mistakes," and that he saw Prescott make "a lot of forced throws" that an experience QB should avoid.

"Less is more when it comes to Dak Prescott," George said of the 12-4 playoff-bound Cowboys. "Have him throw the ball 25 times or less. Run the football. Control the clock."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has countered this level of criticism by insisting that Dak and the offense are going to "keep firing'' as they advance to the postseason.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!