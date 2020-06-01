Dak Vs. Dallas: Cowboys Negotiations at a 'Hurtful Point'?

FRISCO - We know that contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott can reignite with a simple phone call. But according to plugged-in national reporter Charles Robinson, we now also know that contract negotiations are at what he calls a 'hurtful point.''

“I really don’t think they are that far apart,'' Robinson said recently on "Shan and RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan. “I really don’t think they are that far apart. They are just so stubbornly dug in because of how this negotiation has gone at points. The Cowboys could not have felt more burned than they did when they went back to Dak’s camp last September (and) the number went up. And that really was a hurtful point.''

The "closeness'' is in some of the numbers; Dallas is offering a five-year deal at $35 million APY, and Dak wants a four-year deal - and maybe the APY isn't that far off there.

But what about the "hurtful''?

This, of course, is a good look inside why in September - when we reported that the Cowboys offered the QB a "top-five'' salary at his position - owner Jerry Jones termed an early-season agreement "imminent.''

Prescott said he would "bet on himself'' and when in the first three games of the season he threw nine touchdowns to just two interceptions and led the team to a 3-0 start, his CAA agent Todd France presumably raised the ante. ... something that the Joneses surely did not like very much. Both sides have until July 15 to either craft the new deal or have the QB play on the $31.409 million tag. But in the moment?

"I think they were not only upset at Dak’s representation, I think they were a little upset at Dak,'' Robinson said. "It’s business, you know. ... It’s germane to the process.”