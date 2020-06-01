CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Dak Vs. Dallas: Cowboys Negotiations at a 'Hurtful Point'?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - We know that contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott can reignite with a simple phone call. But according to plugged-in national reporter Charles Robinson, we now also know that contract negotiations are at what he calls a 'hurtful point.''

“I really don’t think they are that far apart,'' Robinson said recently on "Shan and RJ'' on 105.3 The Fan. “I really don’t think they are that far apart. They are just so stubbornly dug in because of how this negotiation has gone at points. The Cowboys could not have felt more burned than they did when they went back to Dak’s camp last September (and) the number went up. And that really was a hurtful point.''

The "closeness'' is in some of the numbers; Dallas is offering a five-year deal at $35 million APY, and Dak wants a four-year deal - and maybe the APY isn't that far off there.

But what about the "hurtful''?

“The Cowboys could not have felt more burned than they did when they went back to Dak’s camp last September (and) the number went up,'' Robinson reported. "And that really was a hurtful point.''

This, of course, is a good look inside why in September - when we reported that the Cowboys offered the QB a "top-five'' salary at his position - owner Jerry Jones termed an early-season agreement "imminent.''

Prescott said he would "bet on himself'' and when in the first three games of the season he threw nine touchdowns to just two interceptions and led the team to a 3-0 start, his CAA agent Todd France presumably raised the ante. ... something that the Joneses surely did not like very much. Both sides have until July 15 to either craft the new deal or have the QB play on the $31.409 million tag. But in the moment?

"I think they were not only upset at Dak’s representation, I think they were a little upset at Dak,'' Robinson said. "It’s business, you know. ... It’s germane to the process.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Cowboys LB Vander Esch Shows Off One-Legged 41-Inch Vertical

WATCH: Dallas Cowboys Post-Surgery Leighton Vander Esch With A One-Legged 41-Inch Vertical Showing How The Linebacker is 'Ready To Roll'

Mike Fisher

by

Big deal 3

Scouts Rank NFC East WRs: Cowboys An 'Embarrassment of Riches'

NFL Scouts Rank NFC East WRs: The Eagles are In the Basement; The Dallas Cowboys Boast An 'Embarrassment of Riches'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Campaigns For Antonio Brown's NFL Return

Dallas Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Campaigns For Antonio Brown's NFL Return

Mike Fisher

2020 NFL: Hot Mics, Coronavirus Testing and Zero Inflatable Dolls?

The return of televised sports is highly-anticipated with many details still unknown. How about 2020 NFL: 'Hot Mics, Coronavirus Testing and Zero Inflatable Dolls'?

BriAmaranthus

'Cowboys Need A Deal More Than Dak Does,' Says NFL Analyst Rapoport

'The Dallas Cowboys Need A Deal More Than Dak Prescott Does,' Says NFL Analyst Ian Rapoport Of The Unsigned QB's Negotiation Situation

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Sunday 1st & 10 Notebook: How's 'Dak & Mac' Coming Along?

Our Dallas Cowboys Sunday First-and-10 Notebook - the top 10 tales of the week featuring news on (and from) Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott, Aldon Smith and Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Scouts Rank NFC East TEs: 'Clunky' Vs. Cowboys

NFL Scouts Rank The NFC East TEs: It's Philly's 'Clunky' Vs. Dallas' Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Lawrence & Dalton Among Cowboys Speaking Out Against Racist Acts

DeMarcus Lawrence and Andy Dalton Are Among The Dallas Cowboys Speaking Out Against Racist Acts In The Wake of The Murder of George Floyd

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Aldon Smith Q&A: 'I Lost My Way - But Now I've Found My Purpose'

Dallas Cowboys Aldon Smith Meets The DFW Media For the First Time In This Q&A: 'I Lost My Way,' He Says, 'But Now I've Found My Purpose'

Mike Fisher

Scouts Rank NFC East O-Lines: Cowboys 'Deep, Talented and ... Best'?

NFL Scouts Rank The NFC East O-Lines: Yes, The Dallas Cowboys Are 'Deep, and Talented and ... Best'?

Mike Fisher