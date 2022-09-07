Cowboys '88 Club' FIRST LOOK: Lamb, Irvin, Dez, Pearson Meet For First Time - Behind the Scenes of TV Ad

FRISCO - Jersey No. 88 has significance in Dallas Cowboys lore. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Drew Pearson are members of the iconic "88 Club." While the receivers are intrinsically connected, the players recently met in person for the first time.

For the upcoming football season, Lamb will take on a No. 1 receiver role. Chipotle assembled 'The 88 Club' to give the young star advice and collectively bond over what it means to don the jersey in a new commercial. The national ad will air during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this Sunday, September 11.

Pearson wore it and became a Hall-of-Fame-level star. Later, Irvin wore 88 on three Super Bowl championship teams on his way to Canton. And most recently, Bryant wore 88 as he rose to stardom and became the franchise’s all-time leader in TD catches.

Entering his third season, Lamb hopes to live up to the expectations of those set who came before him. In his first two NFL seasons, Lamb has 153 catches for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 (as an alternate) after a fine season of 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.

Behind the scenes content of “The 88 Club”

“The 88 Club” Menu

Lamb, Irvin, Bryant and Pearson will have their go-to orders featured on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time starting today. Here are their favorite orders.

CeeDee Lamb Bowl

White rice, half chicken, half steak, fresh tomato salsa, extra cheese, and Queso Blanco

Michael Irvin Bowl

Brown rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, cheese, lettuce, Queso Blanco on the side, and guac on the side

Dez Bryant Bowl

White rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, and cheese

Drew Pearson Tacos

Three soft flour tortillas with steak, romaine lettuce, and cheese

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!