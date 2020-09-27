SI.com
Cowboys Rave About CeeDee Lamb Maturity

Mike Fisher

In what figures to be a high-scoring affair this afternoon at Seattle, conventional wisdom would figure to put the burden on the guys who've been there.

But the Dallas Cowboys continue to rave about the maturity - football maturity and more - of rookie CeeDee Lamb. And therefore, he should be included among the star-studded array of Cowboys and Seahawks players who could be difference-makers in this Week 3 showdown.

Lamb, coach Mike McCarthy said, "is mature beyond his years. You can see it from Day 1. He clearly understands the components of being a professional, just the way he communicates, the way he goes about the meetings, the way he interacts, the way he asks questions.”

Lamb, 21, was selected by the Cowboys with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft last April. Dallas was surprised he was still available ... and maybe is only a bit surprised that he currently leads all rookies in receptions with 11 and yards with 165.

READ MORE: Cowboys Rookie Review: The Dak & CeeDee Connection

READ MORE: Cowboys At Seahawks: Jamal Adams & The 'Big-Plays Both Ways

Last week, in the Cowboys’ 40-39 comeback win over Atlanta, Lamb recorded with six receptions and 106 yards - including a clutch late-game catch - making him the first rookie wide receiver this season to reach the 100-yard mark in a game.

"I feel like my preparation has made me ready for any situation,'' the Oklahoma product said this week. "I definitely made it a No. 1 priority to be a valid option for Dak. And I’m glad he could find me.”

At one point in that game, Amari Cooper sidled up to Lamb and pointed at the scoreboard to remind him of his statistical accomplishment. That was a notable interaction, but so was the moment when Lamb tapped QB Dak Prescott on the shoulder to deliver his own message of support.

"Dak, we're here for you,'' the rookie told the QB. "We've got your back no matter what you do.''

What was Lamb's reasoning?

"A lot of pressure can build up on someone and they think it's all on them,'' he said. "I know because I've experienced it. I wanted to let him know (the QB had support).''

It was a gesture of maturity from a rookie, maybe ready to blossom quickly into a star. For the Cowboys, that Lamb blossoming would come right on time ... today.

