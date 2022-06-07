Cowboys Backup QB: Is 'Minshew Mania' the Answer?

While the Cowboys are vocal about being comfortable with the current quarterback depth chart, fans can only wonder if there's a better answer than Cooper Rush

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are in the same spot this offseason as they were last season with regard to the backup quarterback position. They appear to be rolling with Cooper Rush without worry.

While the Cowboys appear to stand by their very vocal support of Rush, just like last season, it leaves many fans wondering if there's a better option available.

Especially considering we're just a couple of years removed from losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the majority of the 2020 season. Back then, Dallas appeared to care a little more, as former starter Andy Dalton was brought in to fortify the position if Prescott went down.

But then Dalton himself went down (thanks again, Jon Bostic), and Dallas found themselves right back in the same situation they were in previously, with little to no experience at backup quarterback.

The division rival Philadelphia Eagles have many more questions at starting quarterback than the Cowboys do, but they might boast a better No. 2.

Gardner Minshew was brought over via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick to back up Jalen Hurts. Gardner's well-publicized success in relief of Nick Foles as a rookie ushered in the "Minshew Mania" phenomenon around the league.

But when the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in 2021, Minshew, who's success as a starter had faded in the 2020 season, was expendable. But somehow "Minshew Mania" carried on, all the way to Philly.

Some fans and media outlets are calling for a trade to bring Minshew to Dallas as a backup to Prescott. As a more experienced, possibly better option than Cooper Rush, Ben DiNucci, and Will Grier.

But there are two problems that most likely prevent that from happening.

First, Minshew does not have the best reputation as a locker room guy around the league. Would we really want to jeopardize what locker room chemistry the Cowboys have built up to this point just to secure a possible backup?

Second, and most importantly, the Cowboys are not actively looking for a replacement for Rush. Owner Jerry Jones and team vice president Stephen Jones have been very vocal in their support of Rush, and rightfully so. When Rush has been called upon, he's played well.

It's no doubt Rush's lack of experience that worries fans.

But each season Rush has been here, he's added a little more length to his resume, and put a little more time in at quarterback. If the Cowboys front office feels comfortable with Rush, it's probably time the fans do too.

Because he's most likely not going away anytime soon.

