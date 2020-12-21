Jerry Says It’s Good To Be Alive’ - Locked on Cowboys

Dallas Boss Jerry Jones Says It’s Good To Be Alive’- And Our “Locked on Cowboys” Podcast Knows The Feeling

FRISCO - Just the other day, Jerry Jones waxed on about the joys of football and Christmas and sugar plums dancing in his 78-year-old head.

“It’s good,” the Dallas Cowboys owner said, “to be alive.”

Jerry was alluding to literally “being alive,” in the sense that, as COO son Stephen recently said, Dear Ol’ Dad is “in the fourth quarter.”

But Dallas is "alive' in another way by virtue of Sunday's Week 15 victory over the Niners, a 41-33 outcome that deserves analysis ... and you've come to the right place.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the Cowboys beating the 49ers. How did Tony Pollard do in his first career start? What does this mean for the team's NFL Draft pick in 2021 ... and so much more!

No, we aren't getting ahead of ourselves. And the Jones family isn’t getting ahead of itself with its 5-9 team, either. They recognize the long-shot nature of Dallas’ is playoff contention: The Cowboys must win their final two games while Washington must lose two games it is favored to win.

Meanwhile, as Dallas heats up a bit (With its first to game win streak of the season) and hopes to stay hot (by closing the NFL year on a four-game win streak), coach McCarthy is invested in maintaining contention and keeping it simple.

“We’ve all signed on for 16 regular-season games and we want to see this thing through,'' he said. "These games are very important. It’s important for us to finish these last two weeks strong.”

McCarthy claims he really hasn’t even discussed Washington and the Giants and playoff implications in the NFC East. But the implications are undeniable: Dallas enter the weekend in the No. 4 slot in next April‘s NFL draft and by virtue of the weekend results so far drops to the No. 8 slot. More wins could be nothing but more dropping. ... or, more wins could mean sugar plums for Jerry.