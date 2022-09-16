FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested in Collin County on Thursday, according to online jail records.

The posting, which indicates that Carr, 36, was arrested and released on the same day, does not include information about the reason for the arrest.

The Collin County jail website shows that Brandon Carey Carr, a 14-year NFL veteran who spent two different terms as a member of the Cowboys, was arrested Thursday and released, but as first noted by 105.3 The Fan and then by the Dallas News, the website does not detail the charges against Carr or his bail information.

Carr originally signed with the Cowboys as a big-money free agent in March of 2012, with Dallas agreeing to lure him from the Kansas City Chiefs signed a five-year, $50 million contract. He remained with the Cowboys, as a starting corner, through the 2016 season before moving on ... and then returned to Dallas for one brief and final stint at the start of the 2020 NFL season.

