Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Roster Move

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, on Monday just 24 hours removed from Sunday's 19-9 loss at Kansas City, could barely hide his glee Monday when he mentioned the good news on injured defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence, out since undergoing foot surgery in Week 2, is to have his 21-day practice window activated “shortly, in the near future,” McCarthy said. “He’s champing at the bit.”

And on Wednesday? The move is being made. Lawrence is on the practice field today at Ford Center inside The Star.

No, that doesn't mean the Pro Bowler will be ready to play Thursday vs. Raiders; Dallas has only two practices of any sort before the Thanksgiving game.

“First things first,'' McCarthy said, still grinning at the idea of Lawrence's return.

The Cowboys are obliged to move on from the Chiefs game, and are working toward better health in a number of areas. For Lawrence, that could mean playing in next week's Thursday game at New Orleans. And maybe the other defensive end, Randy Gregory can come off IR right after that.

The Cowboys will have Tyron Smith this week, and are still working through having CeeDee Lamb, who is in concussion protocol but who is also practicing today.

Getting back reinforcements, this week and in the "near future'' after that, will put another smile onMcCarthy be correct.

