Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Moved to Roster, Now Practicing - What's Next?

    For Lawrence, this could mean playing in next week's Thursday game at New Orleans.
    Author:

    FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, on Monday just 24 hours removed from Sunday's 19-9 loss at Kansas City, could barely hide his glee Monday when he mentioned the good news on injured defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

    Lawrence, out since undergoing foot surgery in Week 2, is to have his 21-day practice window activated “shortly, in the near future,” McCarthy said. “He’s champing at the bit.”

    And on Wednesday? The move is being made. Lawrence is on the practice field today at Ford Center inside The Star.

    No, that doesn't mean the Pro Bowler will be ready to play Thursday vs. Raiders; Dallas has only two practices of any sort before the Thanksgiving game.

    “First things first,'' McCarthy said, still grinning at the idea of Lawrence's return.

    The Cowboys are obliged to move on from the Chiefs game, and are working toward better health in a number of areas. For Lawrence, that could mean playing in next week's Thursday game at New Orleans. And maybe the other defensive end, Randy Gregory can come off IR right after that.

    No image description

    tank eyes
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Roster Move

    For Lawrence, this could mean playing in next week's Thursday game at New Orleans.

    25 minutes ago
    everson vik min
    Play

    Everson Griffen In Mental-Health Crisis; Vikings Statement: NFL Tracker

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    48 minutes ago
    lamb shirt kc
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb 'Will Practice Today'

    The NFL has created a five-step "return-to-participation process,'' and a review of that process helps us understand the significance of "light field work'' and why Lamb must, in essence, "practice football'' today.

    1 hour ago

    The Cowboys will have Tyron Smith this week, and are still working through having CeeDee Lamb, who is in concussion protocol but who is also practicing today.

    Getting back reinforcements, this week and in the "near future'' after that, will put another smile onMcCarthy be correct.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    tank eyes
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Roster Move

    25 minutes ago
    everson vik min
    News

    Everson Griffen In Mental-Health Crisis; Vikings Statement: NFL Tracker

    48 minutes ago
    lamb shirt kc
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb 'Will Practice Today'

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16842253_168388359_lowres
    News

    Pissed' Dak Prescott, Cowboys vs. Raiders: Thanksgiving GAMEDAY

    1 hour ago
    8D9FC432-97E1-47C6-A0F1-1515B4575EB5
    News

    LISTEN: Can Cowboys Crash Carr?

    1 hour ago
    Cowboys - Thanksgiving
    News

    Cowboys' Top 10 Thanksgiving Memories

    3 hours ago
    lamb conc towel
    News

    CeeDee Lamb Day: 5 Reasons He Must Practice - Or Else

    4 hours ago
    dezgarrett
    News

    Dez Bryant Rips Former Cowboys Coach as ‘Joyless’ Jason Garrett

    16 hours ago