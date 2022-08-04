Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is highly aware of the rapidly escalating rate of pay for star wide receivers.

“It’s been crazy,” Lamb said.

“Crazy” meaning good for the wideouts who can justify getting new deals that pay in the range of $25 million APY.

“Keep raising the bar,” said Lamb as a shout-out to his peers.

Lamb is the No. 1 receiver in Dallas, ready to build on this two years of production, the No. 17 overall pick in 2020 having collected 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in his young career.

And this season?

“I don’t think it’s a shock that he’s going to get a lot of targets,” coordinator Kellen Moore said this week from training camp in Oxnard. “He’s really coming into his own right now. … He’s taking ownership of it. … He’s going to have a great opportunity here.

“CeeDee is ready.”

Lamb, Dak Prescott’s top target who made the Pro Bowl last year, is also almost “ready” for his contract extension - due next offseason.

The Cowboys have not always been proactive in these matters, but their hoarding of carry-over cap room is earmarked to keep young talent like Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and Lamb, who has watched while 11 wideouts this off-season alone gave signed $20 million-plus APY deals.

“It’s not much of a motivation. It’s just part of it,” Lamb said. “My motivation right now is just getting into the playoffs.”

