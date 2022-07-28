Cowboys Camp: Rookie Markquese Bell 1-on-1 VIDEO VISIT: 'What I'm Trying to Learn'

OXNARD, Calif. - Of all the guys on the "back end'' of the Dallas Cowboys roster here in training camp in Oxnard - that is to say, the players who are not yet familiar faces and familiar names who are plastered all over network TV all day and night - we consider Markquese Bell to be among those with an arrow pointing up.

But for the moment? The rookie USDA from Florida A&M exists in the "Happy to Be Here'' Club.

"I'm just happy to get out there and get some work with the veteran guys,'' Bell tells CowboysSI.com in the exclusive Video Visit you can see above. "I can learn a lot from them ... I need to try to apply what I've learned and studied on film.''

Bell, who concedes to us that his best chance for a Dallas job in 2022 might be to make sure he at least sticks on the practice squad, might be among the easiest calls when it comes to those aforementioned "back-end roster'' candidates.

He is a most intriguing prospect ... but he's playing behind a trio of guys who have established themselves at safety: Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson.

Those three guys are going to play safety for this team, and indeed, in the Wednesday workout, Micah Parsons-led Dallas put on display an assortment of defensive looks that included all three safeties.

But then came Bell (6-2, 212), too big and too fast to ignore. He recorded a (kinda) 98-yard pick-6 in the OTAs, giving coaches a taste of what he might be able to do as a defender - some day. But for now? He's already become besties with Bones Fassel, sidling up to the special-teams coach to offer to return kicks, punt the ball, whatever it takes.

Bell, at this early stage, seems to have what it takes to get a real job as a Dallas Cowboys UDFA. Watch and listen and learn more about him above.

