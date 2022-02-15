NFL Draft Order: Lamb? Micah? Can Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?

Skip to main content

NFL Draft Order: Can Dallas Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?

The Dallas Cowboys have had back-to-back successful draft classes since 2020, but can the franchise sustain the luck for a third consecutive year?

From drafting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020 to selecting linebacker Micah Parsons one year later, the Dallas Cowboys struck gold in back-to-back drafts to set the franchise up for a promising future. 

The Cowboys currently hold a late first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But there are reasons to feel optimistic that the Cowboys' scout team could come away with the most suitable collection of collegiate talents beginning Thursday, April 28, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. 

As the Cowboys begin their pursuit in hopes of claiming the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season, here's where Dallas will stack up during the first round of the draft, along with the rest of the league.

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

GettyImages-1345861615

No. 2 Detroit Lions

GettyImages-1347532150

No. 3 Houston Texans

https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1336983908

No. 4 New York Jets

GettyImages-1235806915

No. 5 New York Giants

GettyImages-1347339608-e1641629132682

No. 6 Carolina Panthers

https___oldnorthbanter.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2019_09_1174348007-850x560

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

GettyImages-1347339608-e1641629132682

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons

https___bloggingdirty.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1361419374

No. 9 Denver Broncos

https___predominantlyorange.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1341548784-850x560

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

attachment-gettyimages-1363693385-594x594

No. 11 Washington Commanders

Cowboys - Washington Rivalry

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings

GettyImages-1197705639-775x465

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

GettyImages-1354806127

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

No image description

Play

Lamar Jackson Cowboys © Evan Habeeb 2020 Dec 8

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

Jalen-Hurts-49ers-first-half

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

attachment-GettyImages-1360291926

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Cowboys - Micah Chargers

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

saints block

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

https___section215.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1361162117-850x560

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

GettyImages-1292508833-775x465

No. 21 New England Patriots

gettyimages-1361119317-594x594-1

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

GettyImages-1289745682-775x465

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

kyler-murray-120521-getty-ftrjpg_o73v2rqbg5z81nfeohq6fp7a5

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

dak ceedee sf

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

josh allen dak

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

derrick-henry-011922-getty-ftr_mjv4q5qmmh71cqrc5o0xwnqq

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1GettyImages-1298178904

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

https___dairylandexpress.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1362471390-850x560

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

https___phinphanatic.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1348643537-850x560

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

GettyImages-1200615897

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

https___stripehype.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1352143065-850x560

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams) 

https___nflspinzone.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1355713090-850x560

