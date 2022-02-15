NFL Draft Order: Lamb? Micah? Can Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?

NFL Draft Order: Can Dallas Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?
From drafting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2020 to selecting linebacker Micah Parsons one year later, the Dallas Cowboys struck gold in back-to-back drafts to set the franchise up for a promising future.
The Cowboys currently hold a late first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But there are reasons to feel optimistic that the Cowboys' scout team could come away with the most suitable collection of collegiate talents beginning Thursday, April 28, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.
As the Cowboys begin their pursuit in hopes of claiming the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season, here's where Dallas will stack up during the first round of the draft, along with the rest of the league.
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 2 Detroit Lions
No. 3 Houston Texans
No. 4 New York Jets
No. 5 New York Giants
No. 6 Carolina Panthers
No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons
No. 9 Denver Broncos
No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
No. 11 Washington Commanders
No. 12 Minnesota Vikings
No. 13 Cleveland Browns
No. 14 Baltimore Ravens
No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers
No. 18 New Orleans Saints
No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 21 New England Patriots
No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders
No. 23 Arizona Cardinals
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys
No. 25 Buffalo Bills
No. 26 Tennessee Titans
No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 28 Green Bay Packers
No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)