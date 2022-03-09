Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Coach Adam Henry Explains His Departure From The Star

"I enjoyed my two years in Dallas. I loved the coaching staff and all of those guys we had in our receivers room.'' - Coach Henry.

FRISCO - Assistant coach Adam Henry has moved on from the Dallas Cowboys and in an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com the veteran receivers coach explains why.

"A most important aspect of this,'' said Henry, who is now heading to the University of Indiana to serve as the co-offensive coordinator, "is how much I enjoyed my two years in Dallas. I loved the coaching staff and all of those guys we had in our receivers room.''

Henry, 49, spent the past two seasons as the receivers coach for the Cowboys, working with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and the rest. There are reports that the team offered him a new deal following the 2021 season, but that Henry declined.

In reality, it's more complicated than that.



In a short span of time, Henry, a native of Beaumont, Texas, endured the death of both of his parents. His father passed away right at the end of the Cowboys' season, coinciding with the team's playoff loss to the 49ers. Henry chose to focus on giving his father's eulogy and on caring for his grieving family; his children lost three grandparents over the span of a year.

A short time passed. No contract was renewed. The Cowboys moved on, hiring former Houston Texans assistant Robert Prince (who has Boise State ties to Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore) as their new receivers coach.

So Henry moved on as well.

His coaching resume features highlights in the NFL but also from his days working with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at LSU. Now he will return to the college level to work under Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen.

"In the end, it's still about the teaching and the coaching of young men,'' Henry told us. "I enjoyed doing that with the Cowboys and I'll enjoy it now. Indiana represents a great opportunity for me and my career.''