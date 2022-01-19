Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy 'Ending' Meeting Set (But It's Not What You Think)

Amid rumors and supposed “sources,” is Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s job safe?

“Absolutely,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday, a day after Dallas’ disappointing home playoff loss to the 49ers, offering ownership’s public show of support. “Very confident.”

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, CowboysSI.com and other DFW media outlets received an email announcing a "season-ending press conference for today at 2 p.m.

Not "career-ending.'' "Season-ending.'' As in, "business as usual.''

Cowboys bosses Jerry Jones and McCarthy agree that this playoff loss on Sunday, the favorites falling to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in maddening fashion at AT&T Stadium, represents underachievement.

Do they also agree that it means coach McCarthy should be on the hot seat?

Following the loss, questions concerning the future of McCarthy bubbled to the surface.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” said Jones. “That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.”

Fine. But "not wanting to discuss it'' is not an endorsement. And "that's not on the table'' can be referring to the media question, or the firing of the second-year coach.

McCarthy handled the questions - as Stephen did in his Monday 105.3 The Fan visit - with more clarity.

“I don’t have any concerns," McCarthy says of his job future. "I’m proud to be standing here today. I’m proud of my football team.''

These statements are easy to make after a long season which did see some progress, but not enough for a team like the Cowboys, who expect greatness and to win every year.

The talent is certainly there, and a No. 1 offense shouldn't go winless in the playoffs. So, even though this season showed promise, it ended in disappointment and sets the bar for next season.

McCarthy was able to improve from Year 1 to Year 2, but if he doesn't improve in Year 3, there's a chance the warm seat turns hot, or even fire-y. And today at The Star? Surely some of the media exchanges with the coach might be a bit fire-y as well.

