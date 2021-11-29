Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Reveals Coaching Plan as Mike McCarthy OUT with COVID

    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys roster has dealt in recent days with what the players themselves have termed a “COVID outbreak.” And now the “outbreak” has climbed its way to the top of the Cowboys’ coaching staff.

    Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, as announced by the club on Monday. He will therefore miss the 7-4 Cowboys’ Thursday night game in New Orleans against the Saints.

    But he will remain involved. The statement from the club:

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has been entered into the NFL’s Covid protocols this morning. Although he will not be on the field for the Saints game, McCarthy will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans.

    The team will conduct all of its meetings today virtually and proceed with its regularly scheduled practice session at 12:15 p.m.

    In addition to McCarthy, at least six other Cowboys assistants are in COVID protocol. One report states that there may be up to eight positive cases within the Cowboys organization.

    Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant line coach Jeff Blasko have been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. Strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith missed the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game because of COVID-19 as well.

    With McCarthy is set to do his coaching virtually, who is tnext man in charge? Rob Davis is McCarthy’s “assistant head coach” but has little practical experience as an actual coach compared to coordinators Dan Quinn, John Fassel and Kellen Moore.

    The Cowboys are hoping to have wide receiver Amari Cooper back from his two games on the COVID-19 reserve list, while right tackle Terence Steele and tight end Blake Jarwin were both placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in recent days.

