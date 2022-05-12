Coach Sean Payton Next Job: An NFL Team - But Not Cowboys?

What if the Cowboys aren't the only team with an admiration for Payton, the former New Orleans Saints coach?

FRISCO - by now, fans of the Dallas Cowboys are well-versed in the idea of Sean Payton ending his "break from coaching'' and returning to the NFL in 2023 ...

As owner Jerry Jones' pet choice to replace Mike McCarthy.

In Dallas, it's actually much more complex than that. There is, for one thing, no lingering sign of permanent unhappiness with the work of McCarthy on the part of the Jones family - even as they left McCarthy dangling for a bit after the team's first-round playoff ouster.

Additionally, while there is an attraction to Payton - a long-time friend and associate of the Joneses since his days here as an assistant coach - the Joneses are also attracted to others, including one of McCarthy's top aides, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The unusual contractual promise to Quinn, as first reported by CowboysSI.com, says it is so.

But what's been left out of the equation by some calculating observers is: What if the Cowboys aren't the only team with an admiration for Payton, the former New Orleans Saints coach?

According to a report, the Carolina Panthers are exactly that team.

Writes Michael McCarthy: "The Panthers are eying coach Sean Payton, sources tell @FOS. After missing the playoffs four straight seasons, the Panthers might be willing to wait a year while the former Super Bowl-winning New Orleans coach.''

This would seemingly be a scenario that would unfold a year from now. Writes McCarthy: "There's a league-wide belief Matt Rhule is preparing to coach his final year in Carolina. The Panthers haven't been successful under his watch, and Carolina's front office may be looking for a change.''

Payton reportedly has TV offers from both Amazon and FOX. And next year? What if instead of having an offer from Dallas, he has an offer from Carolina? Or, in a scenario in what the Cowboys bomb, what if the Joneses have to win the bidding for him?

None of this is terribly fair to McCarthy or to Rhule. And to Payton's credit, he has tried to defuse all talk about him eyeing this spots. But obviously, the "defusing'' hasn't complete worked.

