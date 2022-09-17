'Quiet Assassin' Cooper Rush: Game Plan for Cowboys vs. Bengals - Repeat Minnesota Magic?

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys headed into Week 8 on a five-game winning streak.

The next test? A road bout against the Minnesota Vikings, a team with enough offensive talent to beat the streaking Cowboys, on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams were coming off a bye. Both teams had also picked up overtime wins on the road in the game prior to the week-long break. But only one team was set to have its starting quarterback in this primetime matchup.

The major outlier headed into the game was the absence of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who had injured his calf in Week 6 against the New England Patriots on a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver CeeDee Lamb.

For good reason, it was one of the most memorable games of the Cowboys' season. But somehow, the prime-time heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush might've topped it.

Two touchdowns, 325 yards, and one game-winning drive later, Rush had led the Cowboys to a 20-16 road win and a 6-1 record despite the odds stacking against him. Rush kept the team alive in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed which, at the time, was well within Dallas' reach.

Fast-forward to Sunday's 19-3 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Rush now finds himself thrust into a similar role headed into Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the fourth quarter that required surgery and an absence that has ranged to as much as six weeks.

But ask Rush, and he'll brush it off with a soft-spoken voice like a true pro would. Ahead of his second-career start against Bengals on Sunday, Rush is poised as can be.

"(It's) not that different," Rush said of Sunday's looming start. "You're still getting a start in the NFL which is awesome so you're really excited. Obviously it's not the first time, but every time you get this opportunity you just want to make the most of it."

“I think it’s more about the teammates," Rush said. "All you do every day is want to earn their respect. To go out there on Sunday, that’s the best way to do it. Go play well. They have my respect. I think they respect me. I think we’ve got a good group. I think we’re ready to roll.”

Indeed, Ezekiel Elliott this week told us, "Coop knows his shit.'' And former Dallas QB Ben DiNucci added that Rush is both "a walking computer on what you need to know'' and “kind of your 'quiet assassin'.”

Even with Prescott, the Cowboys offense did nothing against the Bucs. It's understandably hard to envision Rush doing much better.

However, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky pull off an upset win on the road Sunday against these Bengals. Trubisky threw for just 194 yards as the Steelers defense forced Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow into four interceptions and one lost fumble.

Dallas' defense might not be on the same level as coach Mike Tomlin's unit, but the the talent level is all there. And against a Bengals offensive line that allowed a league-leading 51 sacks of Burrow last season, Micah Parson and the Cowboys defense is certainly capable of getting the ball back in Rush's hands.

It will ultimately come down to how Rush takes advantage of the opportunities that are presented. The Bengals proved last week that they can susceptible to turnovers. All it takes is one game-changing sack and forced fumble from Parsons or Demarcus Lawrence to give Rush a short field and the chance to capitalize.

He's already proved he can be a game-winning quarterback. What's stopping him from game-managing the Cowboys to a win?

Rush doesn't need to be a hero like he was against the Vikings last season; indeed, coach Mike McCarthy has essentially instructed coordinator Kellen Moore to not ask that. (See "Be Smarter.'') Playing turnover-free football and putting the offense in position for more than three points is certainly a good start.

And with another year of experience under his belt and the proof that he's capable of shining in the spotlight, the Cowboys have more of a fighting chance against the defending AFC champions than some might think.

‘Here we go again,’” said CeeDee Lamb, reflecting on that day in Minnesota. “I say that with the most positivity ... I can’t wait for my man to go out there and show out.”

