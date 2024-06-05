Several former Dallas Cowboys on College Football Hall of Fame 2025 ballot
Several former Dallas Cowboys players have been placed on the 2025 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
On Wednesday, June 5, the official ballot for the Class of 2025 was released. The list includes 77 players and nine coaches from FBS schools, along with 101 players and 34 coaches from the smaller divisional schools.
The lengthy list will eventually be cut down for final selection by members of the National Football Foundation and those who are currently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Among the names the Cowboys faithful will be familiar with is cornerback Terence Newman from Kansas State, former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, longtime offensive lineman Flozell Adams, who played at Michigan State, and linebacker Ken Norton Jr., who the Cowboys drafted in the second-round out of UCLA.
A handful of other onetime Cowboys also made the ballot, which you can see here.
Outside of the former Cowboys players, plenty of notable NFL stars will jump off the page, including former Miami Hurricanes safety Sean Taylor, "Beast Mode" Marshawn Lynch from Cal, former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick, and Pitt sensation Aaron Donald.
The list of finalists will be announced early next year, with inductions in December 2025.