FRISCO - The NFL has a new structure for the Pro Bowl ... and the Dallas Cowboys just earned some new Pro Bowlers.

The league announced today that seven members of the Cowboys are named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl - three guys from the Dallas offense, three from the defense and one from special teams.

Running back Tony Pollard (first-timer) earned a spot on the NFC roster, as did KaVontae Turpin (first-timer), who is the NFC’s return specialist.

Also representing the Cowboys in Las Vegas:

Zack Martin (eighth time) was named a starter.

CeeDee Lamb (second time).

DeMarcus Lawrence (third time).

Trevon Diggs (second time).

Micah Parsons (second time).

This season sees in a new Pro Bowl format whiel will include NFC vs. AFC Flag football games, a full-field relay race between six NFC players and six AFC players, a strength and speed competition and a Skills competition.

